Govt schemes, infrastructure, incentives — what Indian states adopted to achieve high literacy rate

By Roshni Balaji|8th Sep 2020
The National Statistical Office released a survey comprising the literacy rates of children who are seven years and older among all the Indian states. SocialStory explores the reasons behind the triumph of some of the most literate states.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Right to Education Act (RTE) came into effect on April 1, 2010. With that, India joined 134 other countries to have emphasised the significance of free and compulsory education for children between the age groups of six and 14 years. The act identified four key areas to nurture — availability, accessibility, acceptability, and adaptability — and managed to bring about positive transformations in the education sector. 


The implementation of the act resulted in better infrastructure for schools, an increase in enrolment in the upper primary level by 19.4 percent between 2006 and 2009, and a 25 percent reservation at the entry-level for children belonging to economically weaker sections. 


Literacy rate

States with a high literacy rate in India.

Earlier during the British Raj, formal education imparted to the Indians only served the purpose of getting a clerical job. Seventy-three years down the line, the literacy rate in India is improving in a piecemeal fashion. Since 1947, the literacy rate of the country has increased six folds from 12 percent to about 77 percent. 


Poverty, poor accessibility to healthcare, outdated learning methodologies, lack of adequate infrastructure, and low budget allocations are some of the factors that are depriving young minds of having a well-rounded education. 


While the new National Education Policy (NEP) introduced this year focusses on making India a global knowledge superpower, the impact can be assessed entirely only after its execution.

Education in India

Recently, the National Sample Survey (NSS) along with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released a survey comprising the literacy rates of children who are seven years and older among all the Indian states. The findings showed Kerala as the most literate state at 96.2 percent, followed by Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam. 


The question remains, how are some states able to achieve high literacy rates almost consistently than others? SocialStory explores some of the reasons behind this. 


ALSO READ

Also Read

A for effort: What students, teachers and academicians have to say about National Education Policy

Kerala 

Since 1991, Kerala has been donning the hat of the highly literate state in India. The state’s  success can be traced back to 1817, when the Queen of Trivandrum issued a decree stating, “The state should defray the entire cost of education of its people in order that there might be no backwardness in the spread of enlightenment.”


Thereafter, various kings of Cochin constructed a slew of public schools and promoted elementary education to a large extent, followed by the establishments set up by Christian missionaries for the underprivileged. 

Kerala

After the state government took over the mantle, besides building schools for tribal and poor children, it also focussed on adult education. It opened 3,500 adults continuing education centres between 1998 and 2003. 


In fact, the state has been setting aside a good portion of its funds for improving literacy rates. As part of its budget in 2018-19, it allocated 16.4 percent of its funds for education, which is slightly higher than the average money that was earmarked by other states. 

Delhi

The national capital has not left any stone unturned when it comes to ensuring education for all. Its literacy rate, which stood at 89 percent in 2017-18, can be attributed to the Mission Buniyaad scheme. The programme began in early 2019 in government and municipal schools, and aims at enabling underperforming students from Class 3 to 8 to read, write, and perform basic mathematical calculations. 

Delhi

Image credit: Jaikishan Patel

As part of the programme, the schools divided the students into categories. Those who performed on par with expectations were taken into the ‘Pratibha’ group, and those who were not able to perform well were directed to ‘Nishta.’ After the grouping, special attention and training were given to the underperforming children. 

 

The DCPCR report titled 'Mission Buniyaad: A Case Study' said the Delhi government's drive led to a 20 percent increase in the number of students between Class 3 and 5, who could solve arithmetic division problems. There was also a 12 percent increase (between pre-test and post-test) in the number of students between Class 3 and 5, who could read a story in Hindi, and a 15 percent increase in children studying from Class 6 to 9, who could read an 'advance story' in Hindi.


ALSO READ

Also Read

How the Indian education space is celebrating the 74th year of independence

Uttarakhand 

With a vision to make the state fully literate, the Uttarakhand government requested the principals of all government-run schools to make at least four people literate every month. The move, which was implemented in 2017, called for school principals, students, and parent-teacher associations to identify illiterate people in their neighbourhood, and teach them to read and write. 

Uttarakhand

In fact, the state announced an award for the schools that converts the most number of students from illiterate to literate in a bid to encourage the schools to work towards the same. While the district magistrates of the state were responsible for enforcing the initiative, the education department monitored the programme. 


In the very same year, Uttarakhand’s literacy rate was reported to be at 87.6 percent. 


ALSO READ

Also Read

Education Day: these 5 teachers are going the extra mile by taking learning to disadvantaged children

Himachal Pradesh

The literacy rate of the beautiful hill state of Himachal Pradesh stood at 86.6 percent in 2017-18. 


The HP government has been putting in consistent efforts to bolster the literacy rate and quality of education in the state. Between 2013 and 2016, it opened 1,000 new schools and 29 colleges across various rural areas. 

Himachal Pradesh

Image credit: Yogendra Singh

In 2018, it floated the 'Akhand Shiksha Jyoti - Mere School Se Nikle Moti’ scheme, which entails the names of old students to be written and displayed on the Roll of Honour Board to motivate students to study well and excel in academics.


The government also began a Medha Protsahan Yojana to offer coaching facilities to 500 meritorious students, and enable them to prepare for various competitive examinations like IAS, NEET, JEE, and IIT. An amount of Rs 1 lakh is allotted to each student under the programme.

Edited by Suman Singh

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

5 startups by ‘green entrepreneurs’ whose products are environmentally sustainable

Ankita Vig

This 68-year-old from Chennai is on a mission to set up free libraries 

Hema Vaishnavi

Ashoka University collaborates with ThoughtWorks to chart coronavirus spread

Think Change India

Remembering Dr. Verghese Kurien on his death anniversary - the man who painted the country ‘white’

Snigdha Sinha
Daily Capsule
Instamojo's CTO on his tech journey; And now there's the 'un'school
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India to have 220 GW renewable energy capacity by 2022: PM

Press Trust of India

This not-for-profit organisation aims to bridge gender gap at workplaces

Anju Ann Mathew

This woman bus driver from Himachal Pradesh helps transport people amidst the pandemic

Think Change India

Bengaluru cop takes mathematics classes for migrant kids

Think Change India

NotOnMart aims to connect 20 lakh farmers, artisans with consumers

Press Trust of India

Assam cop’s medical degree comes handy in running COVID-19 care centre

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details