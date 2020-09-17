Meerut woman who ran away from home becomes PCS officer seven years later

It’s normal for girls in many states of India to leave their dreams of a higher education and career behind and be forced into marriage by their families.





Very few defy these traditional stereotypes, have the courage to say “no” and find success on their own times.





Sanju Rani Verma from Meerut chose to follow her dreams of having a career over marriage. In 2018, the then 28-year-old Sanju decided to run away from home after her mother died. At the time, she was pursuing her Master’s from Delhi University at the time.

Her family began pressurising her to get married, but Sanju was not one to quit on her dreams. She tried to convince her family on the importance of education and a career, but to no avail. She had no option but to leave home.

Sanju Rani Verma (Image: News18)

"That year (in 2013) I not only left home but also the PG course which I was pursuing from DU. There was no money. I took a room on rent and started teaching children. I also got part-time teaching jobs at private schools. Somehow, I continued my studies for civil services exams," she said, according to The Logical Indian.





The UPPSC-2018 exams were announced last week, and Sanju had passed with flying colours. However, she has other ambitious plans – she wants to crack the civil service exams and become a divisional magistrate.





According to News18, the 35-year-old still wishes to support her family financially and hopes those who disrespected her choices, would now respect her as she becomes a government officer.





She also strongly believes that families should believe in their daughters, and not bind them with the ultimatum of marriage.





