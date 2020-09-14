Earlier this month, Kolkata resident Nilanjana Chatterjee (47) suffered a tragic injury in her left leg. But this accident was not caused by an unfortunate road accident.





While returning from a social gathering with her husband Deep Satpathi and daughter Shreyasi Chatterjee, Nilanjana heard a distress call from a woman in a car in the Anandapur area of South Kolkata and stopped their car in front of it.





Seeing this, Nilanjana reached out to help the woman while the man behind the wheels fled the scene, running over Nilanjana’s left leg. She suffered fractures in the Tibia and Fibula and was immediately rushed to the hospital.





The 31-year-old victim of molestation, who was assaulted and thrown off the car, filed a complaint and the accused, Abhishek Kumar Pandey, was eventually arrested. She also suffered from a few wounds and got several stitches.





Kolkata residents were impressed by the braveheart’s actions, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said that the state government would support Nilanjana in her difficult times.

Nilanjana Chatterjee is responding well to the surgery (Image: The Better India)

“The woman, who tried to save the other woman, got injured and has been admitted to Ruby (General Hospital), and would get the support of the state government for all the medical expenses,” Mamta Banerjee announced from Nabanna, the CM’s official residence, according to The Telegraph India.





“We are there to help her. In such cases, police will take immediate action,” she added.





Speaking to The Better India about Nilanjana’s recovery, her daughter Shreyasi said that she is making good progress, and a few days back, she started walking with the help of a walker. “The doctors have said the recovery period is anywhere between 15-18 weeks,” she added.





Shreyasi says her mother has been one of her biggest inspirations, who has taught her to never look down in times of adversities. She said, “This is neither the first time she has gone out of her way to help a stranger nor will be her last.”