For the past 75 years, this old man has been teaching children under a tree free of cost

An old man from from Odisha has been teaching little children under a tree free of cost! This isn’t just a lockdown initiative, but a good deed that he sustained for the last 75 years, without stopping the classes even during these uncertain times.





Nanda Prasty, the man behind this noble gesture, hails from the Bartanda village and has been educating children in Jajpur. He takes classes up to class 4, after which he recommends they join a primary school to continue their education. In the evenings, he also takes classes for the elderly.





“I used to work in the farmlands and saw that there were many people in our village who were illiterate. They were not even able to sign their names and could only do thumb impressions. I called them just to teach them how to sign but many showed interest and started to read the Bhagavad Gita. I now teach the great grandchildren of the students of my first batch,” Nanda told ANI.

Nanda Prasty (Image: ANI)

The sarpanch offered him infrastructure from where he can teach comfortably, but Nanda has been denying these offers as he prefers to sit under the old tree.





“He has been teaching for the last 75 years. He refuses any support from the government as teaching is his passion. But we’ve decided to build a facility where he can teach children in comfort,” the Bartanda sarpanch said, according to Hindustan Times.





While sitting outside can have its own disadvantages, Nanda is not deterred by the heat, the rain or chilly weather, and continues to teach, according to the sarpanch.





