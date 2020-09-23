Surat-based 17-year-old girl becomes Regional Ambassador for UNEP programme

Since her childhood, 17-year-old Khushi Chindaliya has been passionate about nature. Owing to her interest in conserving the environment, the Surat resident was recently appointed the Regional Ambassador for India by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) - Tunza Eco-Generation.





The teenager found the inspiration to preserve nature and its resources after witnessing her hometown turn into a concrete jungle.

"When my family and I shifted to the new house in the city, I used to see greenery all around. The Chikoo trees near my house sheltered several birds and we were surrounded by nature. As I grew older, I saw the greenery turn into concrete jungles and realised that my younger sister would not be able to enjoy the beauty of nature as I did in my childhood. This was the point when I became more aware of nature and looked for ways to protect the environment around myself," Khushi told ANI.

Amidst the lockdown, Khushi spent her time understanding the causes and repercussions of environmental degradation. Due to the restrictions and the problems of the pandemic, she is now working on an online programme.

"This month, I will be sharing reports and speaking on what my government is doing for the environment, and how education can help arrest the decline. I get to interact with RAs from across the globe and understand situations in their part of the globe as well," she told The Logical Indian.

This opportunity will give Khushi a chance to vocalise her subject and opinions with other ambassadors from across the world.





In fact, Khushi is among the 100 young people of India whose essays have been chosen by UNESCO to be published in a book ‘Year 1 AC (after coronavirus): Essays by young 100 Indians.’

Khushi’s mother Binita said that Khushi and her sister have always been passionate about the green cover around them, adding, “I have always raised my children to be environmentally conscious and keep it clean. I am very proud that Khushi has been given such a big responsibility.”





