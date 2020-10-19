Delhi constable takes classes for children who cannot afford smart devices

By Think Change India|19th Oct 2020
Constable Than Singh has been conducting classes for children for a long time now. He continues teaching them during the pandemic too, after ensuring all health protocols are in place.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many sectors, including the educational field has been facing a number of problems. With the implementation of social distancing and schools being shut, most teaching now happens online.


But online lessons are not accessible to many students, especially the underprivileged who not have the means to own a smart device. This has led to a gap in the education system with a large number of children not being able to study during this time.


Than Singh, a constable from the Delhi police force continues to do what he’s good at – helping children continue their education. And the pandemic has not put a stop to it. Than Singh takes classes for children from underprivileged backgrounds, especially children of labourers across the city.


The classes, held at Sai Temple at the Red Fort parking, were stopped during the first few days of the lockdown. However, in the following days, Than Singh decided to resume classes since the students were unable to afford smart devices for online classes.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “I have been running this school for a long time but during the start of the pandemic I closed it for children’s safety. But, when I saw many students were not able to take online classes, I decided to restart my school because they don’t have devices like phone and computers.”
Than Singh

Constable Than Singh taking classes at Sai Temple (Image: ANI)

ALSO READ

Bengaluru cop takes mathematics classes for migrant kids

Both the teacher and the students are following the health protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Than Singh takes extra effort to educate his students about the same.

"I am educating these children about good hygiene habits that should be practised for protection against COVID-19. I am also providing them sanitisers, masks and we practise social distancing in our class," he said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Earlier in September, a Bengaluru cop also conducted classes in a similar manner in a migrant settlement in Nagarbhavi. Sub-Inspector of Police Shantappa Jadammanavar engaged the students in an hour of Vedic mathematics every day before heading to work.

Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan

