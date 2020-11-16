A dwelling in Mangaluru is Karnataka’s first environmentally-friendly ‘recycled plastic house’

By Think Change India|16th Nov 2020
The Plastics for Change India Foundation has built the first recycled plastic house in Karnataka with about 1,500 kilograms of plastic.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

According to the 2011 census, about 1.77 million people comprising men, women, children, elderly and the disabled are homeless.


This innovative solution by a waste collector, Kamala in Karnataka, in association with Plastics for Change India Foundation gives hope in this scenario. The foundation has been helping waste collectors across the coastal belt of the state, and has constructed a house made entirely of recycled plastic for a waste collector at Pacchanady.

“This is an innovative and environmentally sustainable project that converts hard-to-recycle plastic waste into building material that can be used to construct low-cost shelters. This is Karnataka’s first environmentally-friendly ‘recycled plastic house’ in Mangaluru. The durability test of the construction material has been conducted before building the house,” Shifrah Jacobs, Chief Impact Officer of the Foundation told Deccan Herald.

She added that they are planning to come up with about 20 such houses, in which about 20 tonnes of plastic will be used. It could also be used to construct toilets.

Recycled plastic house

Karnataka's first recycled plastic house (Image: Deccan Herald)

ALSO READ

This district in Chhattisgarh makes flowerpots from recycled plastic bottles ﻿

The Rs 4.5 lakh plastic infrastructure is about 350 square metres and was constructed in association with a Hyderabad-based construction partner ‘Bamboo Projects’.


“We have plans to construct more such houses for economically weaker sections with government support. The construction cost can be reduced to 3.5 lakh if more houses are constructed simultaneously,” project co-ordinator Jayanthi, told News Karnataka.

“Nearly 1,500 kilograms of plastic comprising low-density plastic (LDP) multi-layered plastic (MLP) and other plastics such as tetra packs and gutka packets were used in the construction. As many as 60 such panels were used to construct the plastic house,” she added.

Apart from this construction, the Plastics for Change India Foundation has also been working with local communities in Pacchanady and Kurikatta in Mangaluru. It is also organising online classes for 20 children in these areas.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Using football as a teaching module – this 23-year-old football free stylist visits slums to educate the underprivileged

Shruthi Mohan

Meet the man who stands by the Godavari to prevent people from polluting the river

Think Change India

These NGOs rescue and rehabilitate sex trafficking victims in India

Anju Ann Mathew

Five Bollywood actors who are making the Earth’s cause their own

Alankrita Shome
Daily Capsule
Vedantu's Vamsi Krishna on the secrets of building an engaging edtech platform
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Passion during the pandemic: This initiative is bridging the learning gap by upskilling underserved kids

Anju Ann Mathew

Meet the lawyer paving the way for a cleaner and greener Bengaluru by organising over 260 clean-up drives

Roshni Balaji

These 5 organisations are rescuing wildlife and endangered animals

Anju Ann Mathew

Prasanna Krishnamoorthy of Upekkha Catalyst talks about ‘Building Value SaaS Startups’

Anju Ann Mathew

Special education in India finds opportunity in adversity

Rachana Iyer

Children’s Day 2020: Looking at young crusaders inspiring peers to make a difference

Puja Marwaha

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter