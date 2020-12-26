PM-Kisan Scheme explained: 9 things to know about the PM Narendra Modi’s scheme for farmers

By Tenzin Norzom|26th Dec 2020
More than 9.7 crore farmers have registered for the PM-Kisan Scheme to avail annual grant of Rs 6,000.
Amidst the month-long farmer’s protest at the Singhu border in the capital city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently released the seventh instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme.


He did so by virtually connecting with leaders of farming communities at 19,000 venues across India on the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.


A corpus of Rs 18,000 crore was disbursed and over nine crore farmers received Rs 2,000 each in their bank accounts.


Here is all you need to know about the PM-Kisan Scheme:


1) The PM Kisan Yojana provides farmer families with a total of Rs 6,000 annually, disbursed every four months in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, which gets transferred directly to their bank accounts.


2) Initially aimed at small and marginal farmer families, the grant can be now availed by the family of farmers with cultivable land in their names — from both rural and urban India.


3) However, landholders who are also professionals like chartered accountants, doctors, engineers, and lawyers, and those who pay income tax are not eligible for the scheme.

Prime Minister Modi

4) To avail the benefits, concerned farmers are required to submit their Aadhaar card, citizenship certificate, landholding papers, and their bank account details.


5) Beneficiaries can register on the official web portal of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and check the status of their payment. They can also approach local revenue officer, nodal officer, or Common Service Centres (CSCs) to register for the grant.


6) Farmers can receive help to avail the scheme by reaching out to the helpline number 011-24300606 or the designated helpdesk on the official website.


7) The central government funds the entire scheme while the governments of State and Union Territories are responsible for the identification of beneficiaries.


8) More than Rs 1,10,000 crore have been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers since the scheme was launched in February last year, according to PM Narendra Modi.


9) Over 9.7 crore farmers are registered on the web portal.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

