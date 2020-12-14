Sonu Sood launches initiative to gift e-rickshaws to underprivileged

Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday announced a new initiative to provide e-rickshaws to the underprivileged who lost their source of livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic.





Sood, known for films like Dabangg, Jodhaa Akbar, and Simmba, catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown earlier this year.





The 47-year-old actor said his initiative, titled 'khud kamaao ghar chalaao', is aimed at generating employment opportunities to make people "self-reliant".

"I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I'm sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient," Sood said in a statement.

"A small step today, for a big leap tomorrow. By providing free e-rickshaws that can be used to kickstart small businesses. A small effort to empower people to become self-reliant," the actor tweeted.

A small step today, for a big leap tomorrow. By providing free e-rickshaws that can be used to kickstart small businesses. A small effort to empower people to become self reliant. @ShyamSteelIndia #KhudKamaoGharChalaao#MaksadTohIndiaKoBananaHaihttps://t.co/hN5ERGVMqT pic.twitter.com/CuAum9vYyG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 13, 2020

The actor had earlier also launched the 'Pravasi Rojgar' app, which aims to connect those who lost their jobs in the pandemic to companies and offers specific programmes to help improve their skills.





In fact, recently, Temasek-backed job matching platform GoodWorker, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, and vocational skill provider Schoolnet have formed a joint venture with an initial investment of Rs 250 crore to assist blue-collar workers with employment and skilling.





The technology platform aims to reach 10 crore blue-collar workers across the country by providing access to good jobs and career progression through upskilling services, followed by financial, healthcare and social security services.





"Pravasi Rojgar's has now expanded beyond just job matching in partnership with GoodWorker, to building on the combined strengths in migrant outreach, education, skilling and technology," Sood had told PTI in November.





The joint venture will formally launch its product offerings early next year.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)