Gurugram-based Amplus Solar launches The MILES Challenge for clean energy startups

With the increasing need for clean energy becoming apparent with every passing year, Amplus Solar announced the launch of The MILES (M+Innovation Lab for Energy and Sustainability) Challenge for startups that are aligned with and are ready-to-deploy clean energy solutions in India.





The challenge was launched in association with GoMassive Earth Network, an angel investor forum aimed at sustainability. It will also provide the participants with mentorship as well as access to resources in the energy industry. Moreover, the Gurugram-headquartered organisation will support the winners of The MILES Challenge through seed capital to help them scale up.





The applications for the challenge are open until January 31, 2021. The primary focus includes electric mobility, distributed solar, battery storage, and IoT applications in energy.

“Amplus began as a startup with an idea in the area of distributed solar. One of the reasons behind our success was the support we received from mentors and investors who believed in us. With the MILES Challenge, we wish to help other Indian startups in the clean energy space achieve their potential,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Amplus Solar.

Ernst & Young LLP are the Process Advisors for the event. A jury comprising renowned experts from leading Indian and international institutions like the World Bank, UNEP, and IIM Ahmedabad among others, will evaluate the competition.





Amplus Solar is a leading distributed energy company with low-carbon energy solutions for industrial and commercial customers, through both on-site solar projects, and off-site solar farms. In addition, it owns a portfolio of more than 800 MW of distributed solar assets.





India’s energy story has been seeing increasing exponential growth in the last decade, thanks to market development and technological advancements in renewable energy and electric mobility. Identifying and promoting new ideas in this segment can be the next step in accelerating India’s energy trajectory.