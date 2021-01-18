More than 3,600 birds rescued in 2020: Delhi Fire Service

By Press Trust of India|18th Jan 2021
The maximum distress calls were received in November (2,652), October (2,521), and August (2,466), the data showed. These calls were related to fire, building collapse, bird and animal rescue among various other assistance sought by different agencies.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Firefighters in the national capital rescued more than 3,600 birds between January-December last year, officials said on Sunday.


The maximum number of such cases were reported around Independence Day in August when people traditionally fly kites and the strings remain suspended on trees and poles creating a death trap for birds.

According to data shared by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the firefighters in the national capital responded to 25,416 distress calls last year, of which 3,691 were for rescue of birds and 2,902 for animals.


The maximum distress calls were received in November (2,652), October (2,521), and August (2,466) the data showed.


These calls were related to fire, building collapse, bird and animal rescue among various other assistance sought by different agencies.

Bird feeder

Representational image

ALSO READ

From indies to birds, these organisations across India provide care for ailing and abandoned animals

According to data, August saw a rise in bird and animal rescue calls due to kites flown around Independence Day.

"We received the highest number of calls seeking assistance for rescuing birds and animals in August last year. We rescued 882 birds and 345 animals in the month of August alone," Garg said.

"This is usually the trend seen during Independence day when most of the people indulge in flying kites and in many cases, we have observed that these birds get stuck or entangled on electric wire or a tree due to stray strings," he added.


According to the fire department, most of the rescue calls they received were for birds like crows, pigeons, parrots which either get stuck on electric wires or trees due to kite string. Or, they get calls related to cows, cattle, dogs, or cats which get stuck inside narrow lanes, closed spaces, sometimes even inside houses, in a pit, canal or a drain.


The months of September and July too saw a high number of rescue operations. The firefighters rescued 458 birds and 248 animals in September and 335 birds and 258 animals in July, the data showed.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ranjitsinh Disale from Maharashtra wins $1M Global Teacher Prize 2020

Anju Ann Mathew

How humans can coexist with nature: a tribal group in Kerala shows the way

Amoolya Rajappa

20-month-old toddler becomes India’s youngest cadaver donor; saves 5 lives through organ donations

Think Change India

How Devadasis went from having high social status to being sex slaves and child prostitutes

Krithiha Rajam
Daily Capsule
2021’s first unicorn, a $1-billion acquisition, and more
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This 22-year-old is helping villagers in the Sundarbans improve their livelihoods

Diya Koshy George

Building a new house? Here are some eco-friendly options you can use

Anju Ann Mathew

Govt launches PMKVY 3.0 to empower youth with new-age skills to boost employability

Press Trust of India

From donating $5M to providing blue-collar jobs – the top Social Stories of the week

Team SS

20-month-old toddler becomes India’s youngest cadaver donor; saves 5 lives through organ donations

Think Change India

These two startups are helping blue-collar workers get employed during the pandemic

Anju Ann Mathew

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details