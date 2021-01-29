Free lunch for 1kg of plastic waste: South Delhi Municipal Corporation opens 23 more garbage cafes

By Press Trust of India|29th Jan 2021
Anybody depositing one kg of plastic wastes with the 'garbage cafes,' would get a coupon for a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner at SDMC partner restaurants.
Continuing with its novel green initiative, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday opened 23 more garbage cafes', offering free meals in restaurants for one kg of plastic wastes.


The SDMC had launched the innovative initiative on January 23 in Najafgarh Zone.


Under the novel step, anybody depositing one kg of plastic wastes with 'garbage cafes,' would get a coupon for a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner in restaurants partnering with the South Delhi's civic body in this unique venture.

The plastic waste may include empty water bottles, cold drink bottles, plastic canes, and other such items, said officials.

On Thursday, 23 more such restaurants have partnered with the SDMC for this initiative, the SDMC said.

"Intensifying the unique initiative 'Plastic Lao Khana Khao,' 23 more 'Garbage Cafes' were opened in South, Central, and West zones," the SDMC said in a statement.

Mayor Anamika inaugurated a cafe at Nathu Sweets located in Defence Colony, it added.

Single use plastics

Single-use plastic bottles can have a detrimental effect on the environment

Under this, 12 such cafes have opened in the south zone, 10 in the central zone, and one cafe in the west zone, officials said.

Mayor Anamika said, "Given the 'Swachh Survekshan' (campaign), the SDMC has adopted a slew of measures, and the idea of 'Garbage Cafe' is a unique initiative under these measures."

Earlier in 2019, India's first 'Garbage Cafe' was opened in Ambikapur district of Chattisgarh. Under this, the local civic body aimed at providing food to the poor in exchange for plastic wastes. In addition to providing food, homeless people who collect plastic would also get free shelter.


Ambikapur has now constructed a road made from the plastics that were collected along with asphalt. The road was made with about eight lakh plastic bags. Due to the impermeable nature of the combination of plastic and asphalt, the roads are much more durable than the usual roads.


 (Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.) 

Edited by Suman Singh

