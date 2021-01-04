Youth from Mandasa are clearing plastic from Andhra Pradesh beaches

By Think Change India|4th Jan 2021
A group of youngsters from Mandasa in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district are educating the public about beach cleanliness by running a campaign called, “Great Mandasa - Clean Mandasa.”
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A walk along the sandy shores, cold breezes from the ocean, and crashing waves along the coastline makes any beach a popular hangout spot. However, this popularity also comes along with the danger of pollution. Over the years, beaches have turned into a dumping ground of plastics and other wastes, wreaking havoc on the wildlife and the environment.


Witnessing the constant mess, a group of youngsters from Mandasa in the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh decided to clean these polluted beaches and restore their beauty. Noticing how tourists had polluted the beach near the Ratti village in Mandasa, these youth took matters into their own hands and stepped out for change.

“A group of youth from Mandasa village has decided to sensitise the public about cleanliness in the name of Great Mandasa - Clean Mandasa,” Mandasa Development Society Secretary Dileep Panigrahi told The New Indian Express.

“We are sensitising the tourists about the importance of maintaining hygiene and greenery, besides educating them on COVID-19 precautionary measures,” he added.

Youth in mandasa

Youth cleaning up the beach (Image: The New Indian Express)

ALSO READ

A team of six eco-warriors clean Odisha’s Astaranga beach to protect Olive Ridley turtles

These youths clean the accumulated plastic and food wastes left behind by the visitors by organising various clean-up drives. This, in turn, helps the locals and fishermen who bring back their catches from the sea onto these shores. Apart from cleaning the beach, the youth are also creating awareness about hygiene during the pandemic among the tourists.


In fact, Dileep claimed that the group of volunteers clear the area of any pollutants on weekends and public holidays as these days see larger crowds.

He also said that they been motivating the local youths to join the campaign for cleaning up. After conducting the clean-up drive twice at the beach near Ratti village, they are now planning to launch the campaign at Baruva beach, according to The Logical Indian.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Habitat for Humanity India to host third edition of Annual Charity Golf Tournament; to raise funds for COVID-19 care centres

Anju Ann Mathew

This farm labourer’s daughter made it to AIIMS, and now wants to improve healthcare in her village

Kanishk Singh

To help his mother, this rural innovator built a roti maker that makes 180 rotis in an hour

Amoolya Rajappa

This Delhi-based NGO aims to prevent child sexual abuse in India with The Rakshin Project

Shreya Pothula
Daily Capsule
What 2021 holds for the Indian startup ecosystem; Inside a 15-year-old's edtech marketplace
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Survivor Series] We are not just survivors, we are leaders of change

Nanki

Ratan Tata shows us his compassionate side yet again; visits ailing former employee in Pune

Diya Koshy George

Habitat for Humanity India to host third edition of Annual Charity Golf Tournament; to raise funds for COVID-19 care centres

Anju Ann Mathew

This farm labourer’s daughter made it to AIIMS, and now wants to improve healthcare in her village

Kanishk Singh

Is going green your resolution for 2021? These five stationery brands make it easy

Anju Ann Mathew

Why focusing on Digital Parenting has become more crucial than ever before

Amitabh Kumar