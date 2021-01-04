Youth from Mandasa are clearing plastic from Andhra Pradesh beaches

A walk along the sandy shores, cold breezes from the ocean, and crashing waves along the coastline makes any beach a popular hangout spot. However, this popularity also comes along with the danger of pollution. Over the years, beaches have turned into a dumping ground of plastics and other wastes, wreaking havoc on the wildlife and the environment.





Witnessing the constant mess, a group of youngsters from Mandasa in the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh decided to clean these polluted beaches and restore their beauty. Noticing how tourists had polluted the beach near the Ratti village in Mandasa, these youth took matters into their own hands and stepped out for change.

“A group of youth from Mandasa village has decided to sensitise the public about cleanliness in the name of Great Mandasa - Clean Mandasa,” Mandasa Development Society Secretary Dileep Panigrahi told The New Indian Express.

“We are sensitising the tourists about the importance of maintaining hygiene and greenery, besides educating them on COVID-19 precautionary measures,” he added.

Youth cleaning up the beach (Image: The New Indian Express)

These youths clean the accumulated plastic and food wastes left behind by the visitors by organising various clean-up drives. This, in turn, helps the locals and fishermen who bring back their catches from the sea onto these shores. Apart from cleaning the beach, the youth are also creating awareness about hygiene during the pandemic among the tourists.





In fact, Dileep claimed that the group of volunteers clear the area of any pollutants on weekends and public holidays as these days see larger crowds.

He also said that they been motivating the local youths to join the campaign for cleaning up. After conducting the clean-up drive twice at the beach near Ratti village, they are now planning to launch the campaign at Baruva beach, according to The Logical Indian.





