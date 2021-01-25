Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces $150M investment to create more access to COVID-19 vaccines

By Diya Koshy George|25th Jan 2021
Sundar Pichai tweeted that Google is offering its spaces as vaccination centres and partnering with public health agencies to reach underserved communities.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced on Twitter that the US-based tech giant is "providing more than $150 million to promote vaccine education and equitable distribution, and making it easier to find locally relevant information, including when and where to get the vaccine."

 

In a blog post, titled How we’re helping get vaccines to more people, Pichai said that Google had been diligent in getting people the information they needed to keep their families safe and healthy. It has even partnered with rivals, including Apple, to build exposure notification technology to fight the spread of COVID-19 around the world.


This latest move is part of Google's continuing efforts to help health authorities accelerate vaccination efforts, including opening up Google spaces to serve as vaccination sites. 

Sundar Pichai Tweet

Image: Twitter

ALSO READ

Amazon offers assistance with US COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The $150 million would serve to promote vaccine education and equitable access for all. This includes $100 million in ad grants for the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation, the World Health Organisation, and non-profits around the globe.


The additional $50 million would be channelled into partnership with public health agencies that worked with underserved communities with vaccine-related content and information.

 

Google has helped more than 100 government agencies and global non-governmental organisations run critical public service health announcements since the COVID-19 outbreak through its Ad Grants Crisis Relief programme. 

 

It has also expanded its information panels on 'Search' to over 40 countries in multiple languages, and the week ahead would see this effort rolling out to new geographies.


Last week, Seattle-based ecommerce company Amazon also said it will be offering its colossal operations network and advanced technologies to assist US President Joe Biden in his vow to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office.


"We are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration's vaccination efforts," wrote Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon's Worldwide Consumer division, in a letter to Joe Biden.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

President Ram Nath Kovind commends roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine in India; supply to other countries

Budget 2021: Govt may hike agri credit target to about Rs 19 lakh crore

These social workers are the recipients of Padma Awards in 2021

The story behind making of the world's longest written constitution

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: Expectations from education and EV players
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Balancing a full-time job with his studies, this 22-year-old managed to edit over 57,000 Hindi Wikipedia pages to date

President Ram Nath Kovind commends roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine in India; supply to other countries

These social workers are the recipients of Padma Awards in 2021

Budget 2021: Govt may hike agri credit target to about Rs 19 lakh crore

[Survivor Series] Three days before my 17th birthday, I put on a school uniform for the first time

Republic Day 2021: 11 facts about our country that will make you proud to be Indian

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details