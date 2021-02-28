PM calls for 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies, harvest rainwater

By Press Trust of India|28th Feb 2021
With monsoon approaching, PM Narendra Modi urges Indians to prepare for rainwater conservation and calls for a 100-day campaign to clean nearby water bodies.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Underlining the importance of collective responsibility towards water conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a 100-day campaign to clean up all water bodies and prepare them for rainwater harvesting before the monsoon season starts.


In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries.

"We have to understand our collective responsibility towards water conservation," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that when people feel proud of indigenous products then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain an economic programme but becomes a national spirit.


Noting that monsoon will begin in many parts of the country by around May-June, the PM asked if there can be a 100-day public campaign to clean up all nearby water bodies and prepare those for rainwater conservation.

ALSO READ

PM Modi asks toy manufacturers to use less plastic, more eco-friendly material

In this regard, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry is also launching the "Catch the rain" campaign and its main theme is "catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls", he said.


"This is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead," Modi said.

He added that there is a need to make science more popular across the country and asserted that science cannot be limited to physics-chemistry and labs. Modi called for expanding science with a mantra of 'lab to land'.

During the broadcast, the prime minister also rued not being able to make enough efforts to learn the world's oldest language, Tamil.


"In the run-up to Mann Ki Baat, I was asked if there was something I missed out on during these long years as chief minister and prime minister. I feel -- it is a regret of sorts that I could not make enough efforts to learn the world's oldest language Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful," Modi said.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Sonu Sood, Ratan Tata and other celebrities lead by example in pandemic support

[Rare Disease Day] Health advocacy groups press for government policy, say India's numbers unknown

National Science Day: All you need to know

Ratan Tata gets Lifetime Achievement Award for his philanthropic efforts

Daily Capsule
From Dehradun to San Jose
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

National Science Day: All you need to know

How Sonu Sood, Ratan Tata and other celebrities lead by example in pandemic support

Rare Disease Day: Karnataka aims to become pioneer in diagnosis and treatment of rare disorders

[Rare Disease Day] Health advocacy groups press for government policy, say India's numbers unknown

Meet the professor from Andhra Pradesh who turns scrap into sculptures

World NGO Day: CRY celebrates Indian NGOs that helped fight COVID-19 pandemic