Never give up: 65-year-old Odisha man completes graduation over six decades

By Think Change India|16th Mar 2021
Trilochan Naik of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district finally completed his graduation in Law marking the end of 60 years of education, and never giving up on himself despite his age.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Forty-one attempts to clear Class X over a span of two decades, 14 years to clear Class XII, and three years for every year it takes to get a Law Degree – 65-year-old Trilochan Naik has been studying for a whopping six decades to finally receive his Bachelor’s degree in Law.


The sexagenarian from Odisha’s Dhenkanal district has been patiently completing his education at his own pace, never losing hope.

“I was not good at studies, but I was a firm believer of ‘never say die’. I also believe that society looks down upon a person who is not educated. And it prompts me to go for earning educational degrees, no matter how many years it takes,” he told The Hindu

Trilochan first attempted the matriculation exam in 1972, which he didn’t clear. He attempted a supplementary exam the same year. However, in 1993, about 20 years later, he finally cleared the exam in his 42nd attempt while his elder son Akhil Naik graduated from Class XII. In fact, while his son pursued humanities in the Dhenkanal Government College, Trilochan was studying in Class XII at the same college.

Trilochan Naik

Trilochan Naik (Image: The Hindu)

ALSO READ

This woman entrepreneur’s startup aims to provide family-like assistance to the elderly in India

“I was taking my studies very seriously. I used to go for tuition classes 3 km away from home. But I was clueless as I found myself short of pass marks in individual subjects after every examination. I kept on trying even as I was busy in my marital life,” Trilochan said.


Despite the difficulties, he went on to complete his Class XII after 13 attempts over 14 years in 2011. After this, he enrolled for a law degree and completed it successfully during the pandemic in 2020. He then enrolled in the Odisha State Bar Council, and has earned the Bar council membership certificate.

"Education is precious for survival and for someone to succeed in life. Keeping that in mind, I tried and tried, and after 41 attempts I finally passed my Class 10 on my 42nd attempt,"  he told India Today.

Despite his intense academic life, Trilochan continues to earn a living through agriculture and farming.

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Edited by Diya Koshy George

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

National Vaccination Day and India's COVID-19 inoculation drive

Serving warmth following a disaster: How Sewa International is helping communities in Uttarakhand

Here's what Elon Musk thinks about sustainability and energy conservation

The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation selects 4 non-profits for grants under Facebook Pragati to boost women entrepreneurship

Daily Capsule
Indian companies rush to list on the bourses
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

National Vaccination Day and India's COVID-19 inoculation drive

[Survivor Series] I was raped over 5 months and forced to undergo an abortion

National Vaccination Day: These companies are bearing the cost of their employees' COVID-19 vaccine

Family Philanthropy funding in India tripled since 2019, approximately 12,000 Cr in 2020

Meet the doctor who has been serving diabetes patients during the pandemic

These NGOs are working to raise awareness and bring rivers back to life

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details

20

Mar

FinTech India Live

Virtual

View Details