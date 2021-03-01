Centre prioritising healthcare development in the Northeast: Harsh Vardhan

By Shreya Ganguly|1st Mar 2021
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said several developmental projects had been executed in the northeastern region and several more initiatives would be taken up by the Centre in the future.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said his ministry is prioritising the development of healthcare in the northeastern region. According to reports, he added that the central government is working to strengthen connectivity in the northeastern states.

Dr Harsh Vardhan

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Minister of Earth Sciences [Image Credit: Twitter'

ALSO READ

New social media rules may raise compliance cost, make competition tough for smaller firms: Industry watchers

Vardhan laid the foundation of two medical colleges in Manipur’s Churachandpur and Nagaland’s Mon.


A PTI report quoted the minister as saying that while several development projects had been executed in the region in the last five-seven years, more central initiatives would be taken up in the future. 

While addressing the media during his visit to the construction site of a medical college at Phriebagei in Nagaland's Kohima district, he said, “Emphasis has been given to ensure that the northeast region has as much development as the rest of the country.”

He stated that the northeast region will see a rise in living standards in the years ahead, as more central funds will be deployed into key sectors such as healthcare, sanitation, and drinking water services, according to a report in The Indian Express.


“Various initiatives encompassing healthcare, education, infra development, and other fields are being implemented for the development of the remotest corners of the country,” he said, while addressing the audience in Kohima.


The minister said the central government is establishing 75 new medical colleges in the remotest districts that do not have access to basic healthcare and education even after 75 years of independence.


“Huge increase in allocation of funds in Budget 2021 for the health sector reflects the government's commitment towards health and well-being of our citizens,” he added.

Edited by Lena Saha

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet Dhanalakshmi who has impacted the lives of thousands of women in her rural community

COVID-19: Sanitiser booths set up in Kerala schools for safety of children

How Artificial Intelligence will reduce risk for vulnerable communities

Meet the Hyderabad professor converting plastic into fuel for Rs 40 per litre

Daily Capsule
Made in India for the world
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

COVID-19: Sanitiser booths set up in Kerala schools for safety of children

Selfless service without discrimination: how Khalsa Aid India helps those in distress

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine opened at 9 am today. Are you eligible?

Meet Dhanalakshmi who has impacted the lives of thousands of women in her rural community

PM calls for 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies, harvest rainwater

National Science Day: All you need to know