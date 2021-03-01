Centre prioritising healthcare development in the Northeast: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said his ministry is prioritising the development of healthcare in the northeastern region. According to reports, he added that the central government is working to strengthen connectivity in the northeastern states.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Minister of Earth Sciences [Image Credit: Twitter'

Vardhan laid the foundation of two medical colleges in Manipur’s Churachandpur and Nagaland’s Mon.





A PTI report quoted the minister as saying that while several development projects had been executed in the region in the last five-seven years, more central initiatives would be taken up in the future.

While addressing the media during his visit to the construction site of a medical college at Phriebagei in Nagaland's Kohima district, he said, “Emphasis has been given to ensure that the northeast region has as much development as the rest of the country.”

75 medical colleges are under various phases of development in aspirational districts across the country.



Huge increase in allocation of funds in #Budget2021 for the health sector reflects Govt's commitment towards health & wellbeing of our citizens@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/0v7IkAehEP — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 28, 2021

He stated that the northeast region will see a rise in living standards in the years ahead, as more central funds will be deployed into key sectors such as healthcare, sanitation, and drinking water services, according to a report in The Indian Express.





“Various initiatives encompassing healthcare, education, infra development, and other fields are being implemented for the development of the remotest corners of the country,” he said, while addressing the audience in Kohima.





The minister said the central government is establishing 75 new medical colleges in the remotest districts that do not have access to basic healthcare and education even after 75 years of independence.





“Huge increase in allocation of funds in Budget 2021 for the health sector reflects the government's commitment towards health and well-being of our citizens,” he added.