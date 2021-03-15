National Vaccination Day: These companies are bearing the cost of their employees' COVID-19 vaccine

With the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout now in full force, there is a huge rush of people registering for their turn to get the much-awaited prevention against the coronavirus that has held the world in suspension for over a year.





Many corporates in India, too, have stepped up and offered to reimburse their employees who are taking the vaccine. On National Vaccination Day — marked each year on March 16 — we look at some of the companies who are ensuring that their employees are taking every precaution against the COVID-19 virus.

Several employers are now paying the full cost of the COVID-19 vaccine for their employees and their families.

upGrad

Mumbai-based edtech startup upGrad has said it will cover 100 percent vaccination expenses for all its employees (full-time, contract, intern, etc.) and their families. This medical benefits programme makes upGrad the first Indian startup in the edtech space to announce such a COVID-19 vaccination drive. In fact, it is also extending the programme to its ex-employees, who may seek assistance from upGrad.

Ronnie Screwvala (Co-founder and Chairman), Mayank Kumar (Co-founder and MD), and Phalgun Kompalli (Co-founder), upGrad, in a joint statement, said,





“The health and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority. We have always valued our employees' contribution to the company, and have come up with various employee-friendly policies even in the past. We are ready to roll this out as soon as the government allows the private sector to procure these vaccines.”

Betterplace

Betterplace — a tech platform for blue-collar workforce management — announced a full cost cover for the COVID-19 vaccine for all its employees. It has even given the day-off for all the employees on the day they take the first dose. It is also reimbursing the full vaccine cost for employees’ spouses/dependents.

Saurabh Tandon, Chief Operating Officer, Betterplace, said, “The last year has been a rollercoaster ride for all of us across the globe, and we have all learnt the value of support and of standing by each other. We are committed to doing the right thing for our employees, and vaccination is the best way to combat the pandemic.”

Atos

IT and consulting company Atos said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations for all its India-based 30,000 employees and their dependents under the company's medical insurance programme. The company said it will work with local healthcare providers to implement this vaccination programme.

Rakesh Khanna, CEO, Atos|Syntel, said, “Our employees have been our biggest strength in overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We view this vaccination drive as an investment in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our valued employees.”

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank has announced that it will provide COVID-19 vaccination for its employees and their immediate family members free of cost. The bank said it was a gesture of appreciation for the dedication, perseverance, and passion showed by its employees to ensure seamless services to millions of customers during the pandemic.





TK Srirang, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, ICICI Bank, said, “ICICI Bank truly appreciates and recognises the efforts showcased by all its employees during the ongoing pandemic. They have been inspiring throughout the tough times of the recent pandemic with their unbreakable spirit and passion for service.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is sponsoring the vaccination of over one lakh employees and their immediate family members. The bank will reimburse the vaccination cost for the two mandated doses.





Vinay Razdan, Group Head – HR, HDFC Bank, said, “Our employees have shown exemplary perseverance, professionalism, and dedication to serving millions of customers. Covering the cost of vaccination for our employees and their dependent family members is a small gesture from the organisation to express our gratitude to our employees.”

Piramal Enterprises Limited

Piramal Enterprises said it would absorb the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees and their immediate family members that are eligible, and choose to receive the vaccination in India. The company has also set up virtual vaccine helpdesks across its offices in India to address employee queries on the vaccination, including enabling registrations, information on vaccination centres, etc. The company said that opting for the vaccine is optional.

Executive Director Nandini Piramal said, “Driven by our values, we believe that employees are our greatest assets, and we remain committed to ensuring their wellbeing and welfare. We are happy to absorb the cost of the COVID-19 vaccination, as well as to support them through the process, should they choose to get vaccinated.”