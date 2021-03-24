One year of lockdown: Here’s how India Inc. pledged its support during the pandemic

By Team SS|24th Mar 2021
On the anniversary of the lockdown, we look at how companies donated towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic
The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and the subsequent lockdown has been one of the most challenging times we have faced as a nation. Loss of lives, employment, and a constant fear that kept us isolated from our loved ones made this a difficult year emotionally, mentally and financially. 

It was a time where people stepped up to help those who were less fortunate than them.  Corporate India also went the extra mile to support various initiatives that served those in need. Here are some of the initiatives:

 

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate India has been playing its part by contributing to various COVID-19 relief initiatives

Ambuja Cement

Ambuja Cement ACC donated Rs  3.3 crore to various non-profit organisations  like Goonj working for COVID relief. A large part of this was towards helping daily-wagers, migrant labour, slum-dwellers and homeless stranded across the country once the lockdown was announced.

 

SBI Foundation 

SBI Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of State Bank of India contributed Rs 30 crore to implement various COVID-19 relief measures across the country.According to a press release, the fund will be utilised to provide food to those in need, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, do capacity building and research on COVID-19 projects with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). It also included providing training to healthcare professionals, distribution of ventilators and personal protective equipment to hospitals and supply of 10,000 freshly cooked meals daily at four centres across the country.

 

Coca-Cola India 

Coca-Cola India has committed an initial support of Rs 100+ crore to boosting the healthcare system and relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and to combat the crisis and contain the spread of the pandemic. The relief programmes initiated by Coca-Cola in India aims at benefitting and positively impacting over 10 lakh lives across the country.

 

Walmart, Flipkart 

In a bid to support India’s fight against COVID-19, retail giant Walmart, Flipkart, and the Walmart Foundation announced to provide Rs 46 crore worth help that will focus on personal protective equipment (PPEs) including N95 masks and medical gowns for medical staff, and other necessities for vulnerable communities. 

 

ReNew Power 

Renew Power, India's largest Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the renewable space, contributed Rs 20 crore to the central and state governments to aid efforts aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Learnings from COVID-19

Various companies have contributed to COVID-19 relief initiatives.

Azim Premji Foundation, Wipro

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs. 1,125 crore towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd committed Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd committed Rs 25 crore, and the Azim Premji Foundation contributed Rs 1,000 crore. 

 

TVS Motor Company, Sundaram-Clayton

TVS Motor Company and die-caster Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL) pledged Rs 30 crore to support the efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The funding was pledged through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

 

Axis Bank sets aside Rs 100 crore for COVID-19 

Axis Bank has budgeted Rs 100 crore to support customers, employees, vendors, government agencies and the community at large towards curbing the spread of coronavirus. The bank waived off charges on various transactions.

Edited by Diya Koshy George

