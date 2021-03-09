Survivor Series: I am raising awareness in villages and schools about the horrors of trafficking

I grew up on the outskirts of West Bengal in a very loving family. In December 2014, I accompanied my sister-in-law to a doctor’s appointment. I was waiting outside while she was in with the doctor. A man beckoned me to come over. The next I know, he had covered my face and hit me, and I became unconscious. When I woke up and asked him about our whereabouts, he said we were in Delhi and that he had sold me off.





I was 1,400 miles from home and terrified. I was taken to an unassuming home and left with a man who had plans to pimp me out to customers. His wife, three sons, and two daughters also lived in the house but were not allowed to speak to me. I was kept confined to one of the rooms and the doors and windows were locked.

Nasima** was kidnapped and forced into prostitution at the age of 14. She found out she was HIV+ by the age of 15. (Representational image)





When the first customer approached me, I requested him ‘Please don’t do this to me. I can’t do this with you. I don’t do this type of work.’ The customer went back to speak with the owner. Then I was beaten up and raped by the customer, which left me bleeding profusely. I was only 14 years old at the time.





Whenever I refused to attend to customers, I was beaten so badly that my legs were inflamed and swollen. This did not deter me, and I tried to escape through a glass window, severely cutting myself in the process. Unfortunately, my trafficker caught me. It would be the first of several unsuccessful attempts. I lived in this cycle of rape and abuse for the next year. I thought I would die there, without ever seeing my family or the sun again.





In December 2015, after another severe beating, I came down with a high fever. The frequent abuse had taken a toll on my body. The man was forced to take me to a hospital. When the doctor said I would need surgery, he abandoned me there. That was also the day that I learned I was HIV positive. I was only 15 years old. The doctor took pity on me and began treating me for free, and I confided the truth about what was happening.





The police visited me and enquired about what had happened and asked how I ended up in Delhi. I told them everything. A week later, the man came to look for me. I took this opportunity to tell the police this was the family that had tortured me and forced me into prostitution. The police listened and arrested them.





International Justice Mission (IJM) became involved in my case when the police asked them to help with the legal case and my transition back to Kolkata.





IJM worked with a local NGO to support my recuperation in the hospital and helped contact my family back in Kolkata. My mother came to stay with me until I was strong, and we returned home together in January 2016.





In May 2017, my legal trial against the trafficker who kidnapped me and the man who held me hostage in the Delhi apartment had begun. It was an emotional process, but I was ready to brave the intimidating courtroom.

The defense lawyer threatened me…and said I was lying about everything. That’s when the judge said to me, ‘Don’t fear them, dear. Everything that happened to you was unfair. Just tell them everything’.

I have experienced this kind of compassion and support from many levels of my state’s public justice system, with state leaders stepping up to support my recovery in a major way.





After my legal case began garnering attention, I received generous compensation from the state’s chief minister, from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and from a local court. After my recovery, I often travel to remote villages and speak at schools to raise awareness about the horrors of trafficking. I even shared my story on national television.





There were many factors that contributed to my rehabilitation, but two stand out. Unlike many other victims, I was fortunate to have the unwavering support of my family. I do not have to fight the stigma that came with being a victim of sex trafficking, rather, I was empowered to boldly speak out against the criminals. Most importantly, the public justice system upheld my right to life.





I have reclaimed my life and always look forward to a bright future.





(Courtesy: International Justice Mission)