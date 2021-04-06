The ‘Let’s Read India’ campaign is delivering books to the doorstep

Reading habits are widely encouraged in a time when the digital world is dominating. In fact, there is no better feeling of reading than a physical copy of a book, and this group of IT professionals and engineers from Maharashtra are bringing those copies to the doorstep.





Through the campaign called the ‘Let’s Read India’ movement, the team has distributed over 10 lakh books on a wide range of subjects. One of the founders, Prafulla Wankhede said that the project has been receiving a great response.

“Our primary objective is to bring this WhatsApp and social media generation back to books. We want to rekindle the reading habit and culture among them. It will make them better educated and more civilised citizens,” he told The New Indian Express.

Furthermore, the team even goes to remote places where there are little to no facilities. Prafulla said that their goal was to reach out to people and actually make them read the book, rather than them leaving it in a dusty corner until the time of return. To ensure the same, they are ensuring that the reader submits a 300-word review about the book, in order to claim the second book.

Image: The New Indian Express

Those interested in getting books can connect through their social media website and app. This will help them to identify the locations of the mobile library, that has GPS attached. In addition, there is also a QR code for each book.





According to the Logical Indian, Wankhede said that the library not only offers books but also suggests what should be read.

“There are many people who are really confused about their reading choices. If they are able to read the kind of books they want, it will help them in their academic and professional life," said Wankhede.

The initiative was first planned for Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh, but was impacted by the pandemic. They also want to start a YouTube channel where renowned authors’ speeches, interviews and reviews will be played.

