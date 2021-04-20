Karnataka man’s eco-friendly masks are also embedded with seeds

Ever since the pandemic outbreak and the increasing usage of masks, its disposal has become a serious concern. While many people are opting for reusable masks, this social activist from Karnataka is manufacturing masks that can be reused in a different way.





Founder of Paper Seed, a social enterprise, Nithin Vas and his organisation has come up with a mask made of cotton rags that contain seeds of Tulsi and tomato.

“They are made from recycled rags and the inner linings are made with cotton cloth. They are thick enough to prevent infection,” Nithin told The Hindu, adding, “Masks reach the ocean, other waterbodies, and landfill sites, thus polluting the environment. Eco-friendly masks like the one having seeds will add to the growth of plants.”

So far, Paper Seed has made about 400 such masks. While it is a first line of defence against the virus, the kind of eco-friendly material used to make these masks will also ensure that it does not harm the planet in any way.

Although not as soft as surgical masks, they are durable. However, Nithin advises against washing these masks as the cotton pulp, with which the mask is made, may get dissolved.

"The mask is eco-friendly and degradable. You can see a huge amount of masks, including the surgical ones, or the ones that you make at home or the towel that you tie. It saves you from the COVID infection or the infection one can contract from various viruses,” Nithin told ANI.

“But the most important thing that we need to remember is that with the conservation of human beings, we also need to worry about the animals, the and other aquatic animals because these masks go and reach the oceans, polluting them and also harming the aquatic life,” he added





According to news reports, earlier, Paper Seed had made eco-friendly rakhis containing seeds of tomato, cucumber, capsicum, tulsi, and the like for Raksha Bandhan.





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at social@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.