Samsung adds smart classes to 80 Navodaya Schools under Samsung Smart School initiative

With smart classrooms becoming a need for the virtual spaces, Samsung India has announced that it is adding smart classes to 80 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools as part of its global Samsung Smart School initiative, providing digital education to less-privileged students.





With this addition, the smart classes will be available at a total of 625 JNV schools and 10 Navodaya Leadership Institutes in 835 classrooms across the country, impacting close to five lakh students and fuelling its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia.





The new smart classes are primarily being set up in remote rural districts such as Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, Dahod in Gujarat, Sukma in Chhattisgarh, Darjeeling in West Bengal, and Baksa in Assam. These new JNV schools are spread across 17 states.





The JNV schools are run by the Ministry of Education, Government of India to make modern education available to talented children from rural India. There are currently 661 JNV schools in the country.





The first smart class by Samsung, as part of the Samsung Smart School initiative, was established in 2013 in association with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, and the programme has so far benefitted over 4.3 lakh students in the country.

“The Samsung Smart School project that has been running since 2013 has allowed our students and faculty to leverage technology at a time when the world is going digital. JNV students are among the best performing students in the country, and their access to the latest technology through this programme has been a strong advantage for them,” said Vinayak Garg, Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

An additional 50,000 students will benefit from the new smart classes being set up. The programme will also continue to support training of teachers. So far, over 8,000 teachers have been trained on how to use interactive technology to teach effectively, improving the quality of teaching and building capacity at JNV schools.





Every smart class set up by Samsung is equipped with an interactive Samsung Flip, Samsung tablets, a printer, a server, power backup, and digital learning content.

“Samsung helps young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities as part of our citizenship vision of Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People. The addition of 80 new smart classes at JNV schools as part of the Samsung Smart School initiative strengthens our commitment to our vision of Powering Digital India,” Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said.

He added, “This citizenship initiative is closely tied with India’s development agenda, and implemented in close partnership with the government to ensure wider reach and impact among less-privileged students.”





With the help of Samsung Smart School, students learn Mathematics, Science, English, and Social Science in an engaging and visually appealing manner. Teachers and school principals at JNV schools shared that the smart classes set up by Samsung have increased student participation, familiarity and comfort with technology such as smartboards, tablets, and printers.





Additionally, teachers have also said that students learn complicated concepts more easily, and that the digitally interactive environment encourages shy or hesitant students to participate better in classroom discussions.