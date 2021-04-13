Brazilian nurses use gloves to provide a sense of human touch to COVID-19 patients in isolation

By Think Change Global|13th Apr 2021
A journalist from Gulf News, Sadiq Bhat tweeted the image of a patient’s hand in between two water-filled gloves to mimic the human touch.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

At the time of writing this, there are over 137 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and so far, over 2.9 million lives have been claimed by this tiny microorganism called coronavirus.


Isolation and social distancing is a must for COVID-19 infected patients, so people have been finding ways to work around feelings of loneliness. Nurses working in the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in Brazil are trying to lend comfort to their patients using ‘special gloves.’


A journalist from Gulf News, Sadiq Bhat, tweeted an image of a pair of gloves filled with water, and explained the image in the tweet. He also saluted the efforts of these frontline healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly despite the difficult situation.

‘The hand of God’ — nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian Covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in!

ALSO READ

Students of IIIT Bhubaneswar create bubble helmet to help COVID-19 patients, frontline workers

The picture has gone viral on Twitter, and has received over 8000 likes and more than 1,800 retweets. In fact, netizens are in awe of this thoughtful solution.


Indian writer and author of ‘Jimmy the Terrorist’, Omair Ahmed, also commented on the tweet talking about the value of human touch.


“Fairly well established now that the comfort of physical touch helps in healing. Both good thought and good science on display here,” he had responded.


A neonatologist also responded to the Tweet, saying they practice a similar technology in their field - “We use to do something like this in my area, Neonatology, to better comfort the babies. It is helpful for the pain and anxiety.”


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at social@yourstory.com with Think Change Global/India in the subject line. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Kerala Health Ministry uses #RasputinChallenge to promote vaccination drive

From night watchman to IIM Assistant Professor: the remarkable journey of Ranjith Ramachandran

Elon Musk fan and COVID-19 survivor scores 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021

In historic first, Sikh American nominated to be attorney general of New Jersey

Daily Capsule
Binny Bansal - the bookseller who became a billionaire
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Kerala Health Ministry uses #RasputinChallenge to promote vaccination drive

[Survivor Series] If anyone says that you can have a lot for nothing in return, it will cost you a lot

From night watchman to IIM Assistant Professor: the remarkable journey of Ranjith Ramachandran

[Monday Motivation] This Jharkhand tribal woman improved her family’s income; now mobilises others to better their lives

How ‘Walls of Kindness’ are putting a smile on the faces of those in need

Empowering sex workers to improving school infrastructure – all the top Social Stories of the week

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Apr

IDEAS 2021 - INNOVATION DESIGN & ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS AND SUMMIT 2021

Online

View Details