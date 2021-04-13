Brazilian nurses use gloves to provide a sense of human touch to COVID-19 patients in isolation

At the time of writing this, there are over 137 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and so far, over 2.9 million lives have been claimed by this tiny microorganism called coronavirus.





Isolation and social distancing is a must for COVID-19 infected patients, so people have been finding ways to work around feelings of loneliness. Nurses working in the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in Brazil are trying to lend comfort to their patients using ‘special gloves.’





A journalist from Gulf News, Sadiq Bhat, tweeted an image of a pair of gloves filled with water, and explained the image in the tweet. He also saluted the efforts of these frontline healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly despite the difficult situation.

‘The hand of God’ — nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian Covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in!

The picture has gone viral on Twitter, and has received over 8000 likes and more than 1,800 retweets. In fact, netizens are in awe of this thoughtful solution.





Indian writer and author of ‘Jimmy the Terrorist’, Omair Ahmed, also commented on the tweet talking about the value of human touch.





“Fairly well established now that the comfort of physical touch helps in healing. Both good thought and good science on display here,” he had responded.





A neonatologist also responded to the Tweet, saying they practice a similar technology in their field - “We use to do something like this in my area, Neonatology, to better comfort the babies. It is helpful for the pain and anxiety.”





