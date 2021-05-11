Health Ministry issues advisory amidst rising numbers of 'black fungus' infections

Over the past few days, a rare but dangerous fungal infection, known as mucormycosis or “black fungus”, is being detected among Covid-19 patients. The condition impacts the skin, lungs and brain, and the rising number of cases has led the Ministry of Health and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to issue an advisory saying "Mucormycosis, if uncared for, may turn fatal. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air.”

Mucormycosis is believed to affect people with pre-existing health problems like diabetes or cancer or those on medication that lowers the body’s ability to fight germs and infection.

Over 60 cases of back fungus infections have been reported so far in India.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms depend on where in the body the fungus is growing. Contact the doctor if you notice

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose

Fever

One-sided facial swelling

Headache

Nasal or sinus congestion

Black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of mouth that quickly become more sever

Cough

Chest pain

Abdominal pain

Nausea and vomiting

Gastrointestinal bleeding

toothache,

loosening of teeth,

blurred or double vision with fever,

skin lesion,

Thrombosis

How is it diagnosed?

A mucormycosis diagnosis can be done by lab testing of tissue samples, MRI, or CT scans.

How can it be treated?

The treatment can range from antifungal medication to removal of the affected area.

Is it contagious?

No. It does not spread from one person to another via physical contact.

How many cases have been reported?

As of May 11, 2021, around 60 cases of mucormycosis have been reported in the country.

How can you guard against it?

Monitor blood glucose level post Covid-19 recovery

Use steroids only under medical advice

Use sterilised water for humidifiers during O2 therapy

Use antibiotics and anti-fungals cautiously

Do not dismiss dark colouring on the bridge of the nose asas bacterial sinusitis