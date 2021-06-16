This entrepreneur and philanthropist has been distributing food packets to the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact throughout the country. The pandemic has left crores of Indians poorer as the nationwide lockdown took away their jobs and livelihood.

At a time when people chose to stay indoors to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus, Sura Srinivasa Rao, a small entrepreneur from Kusalapuram village in Andhra Pradesh, has been supplying food and other essentials to the needy in and around Srikakulam in the state.

Srinivasa Rao has been distributing food and essential kits to all those who have been affected by the pandemic - be it Covid patients and their families, beggars, or those who lost their earnings due to the lockdown.

According to The New Indian Express, Rao witnessed the struggles that Covid patients had to go through when he went to meet his friend at RIMS Hospital. He and his wife Saritha Rani together decided to lend a helping hand to the needy.

While Saritha Rani prepares about 800 food packets and 200-400 essential kits a day, Rao distributes them among the needy. He has also been spending a large chunk of his income on charity and has been doing this for a month now.

Rao has not only been working relentlessly during the second wave of COVID-19, but has also distributed more than 1,200 essential kits in and around Kusalapuram, Yatapeta, Thotapelam, and Polytechnic Colony last year.

Rao said: “I belong to a poor family, I know the problems of the poor. My mother and wife are my inspiration.” Further, Rao says he chose to not take any financial help when his friends offered. He said he is committed to this initiative till the end of the partial lockdown in the state.

Earlier this month, Srikakulam collector J Nivas felicitated Rao for his service to the society in times of distress. According to The Hindu, Nivas said that giving back to the society when people are in distress will ensure true happiness.

Rao proves that one’s means are no measure for one’s generosity. Rao, his wife Saritha Rani, and all others who are able to think beyond themselves during these tough times are true COVID warriors. They not only restore your faith in humanity but also encourage us to walk that extra mile to help those in need.

(Written by Vrinda Garg)

