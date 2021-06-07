Paytm Insider’s online event saw 10K attendees; raises over Rs 50 lakh for COVID-19 relief

While the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been creating panic among the citizens, people are coming together to combat the high number of infections. NGOs, nonprofits and corporates are coming forward with multiple initiatives to help combat the raging pandemic.

To support these organisations, Paytm Insider organised The Fundraiser Week which concluded on May 30, 2021 with a special online event, All For One. The week-long multi-event fundraiser saw heartwarming support from the audience whose collective donations amounted to over Rs 50 lakh.

As part of the campaign, ﻿Paytm Insider﻿ streamed an array of shows by popular creators, covering genres like theatre, film, comedy, and dance. The artists contributed their time and talent to help raise funds for the many organisations working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

A screengrab of the live event with Palash Sen.

Over the week, the fundraiser had over 90 engaging events consisting of performances by 75+ artists. It generated more than 112 hours of content for viewers and offered some unique shows.

Paytm Insider says over 10,000+ viewers attended the show throughout the week. The platform organised sessions and events hosted by India’s well-known creators and organisations including Kala Ghoda, Satyanshu Singh, M.A.C Cosmetics, Tanmay Bhat, Zakir Khan, Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Varun Thakur, Euphoria, Raghu Dixit, Ankur Tewari, Prajakta Koli, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Terrance Lewis Academy, and more. It also encouraged viewers to contribute to a cause by listing multiple NGOs and organisations as beneficiaries of the fundraiser.

Talking about the success of the Fundraiser Week, Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO, Paytm Insider said, “The pandemic has been tough on millions of people and it’s only human to feel the need to extend help in any way possible. The Fundraiser Week was our heartfelt effort to offer aid. I’m extremely grateful to see the overwhelmingly positive response of the audience.”

“Be it the artists who collaborated with us or the audience who showed their generous support through financial contributions — we are thankful to every single person who made this a success,” he added.

The release shared by the platform says that The Fundraiser Week aimed to help maximum people through various NGOs and other charitable organisations.

So far, the amount raised has been distributed to more than 20 organisations, including the Hemkunt Foundation, Khaana Chahiye, SEWA for Artists, Feeding From Far, Friendicoes, and Khalsa Aid, among others.