Chennai-based shelter home provides second beginnings for transgenders

The transgender community in India faces deep-rooted discrimination and injustice. More often than not, they struggle for basic necessities like food, shelter, and work.

Garima Greh, a shelter for the transgender community in Kolathur, Chennai, is trying to make it easier for some people of the community by providing them with food and shelter. It already provides a home to eight trans men and women.

Under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the shelter is the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu allocated by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

“This would serve trans men and trans women. A lot of them leave their family and home behind but hardly get a good platform to start their life. Hence, they are often pushed into the direction of begging or sex work. It is to avoid these issues that this project was initiated by the Union government,” Jeeva, Founder and Director of Transgender Rights Association told The New Indian Express.

Besides food and shelter, Garima Greh also helps them join the mainstream by providing them with a livelihood.

Image: TNIE

“If they are educated, we try to arrange for jobs for them. Otherwise, we have several training courses — tailoring, beauty course, making jute bags, jewellery-making, soap making, candle-making, and computers. Once trained, we try to place them in a job where they can put this to use,” Jeeva said.

“We have a capacity to accommodate 25 persons now with separate rooms for yoga sessions, counselling, and training. We have space to expand to accommodate more persons in future,” she told The Hindu.

Several resource persons are invited to offer lessons and train the trans people staying in the shelter.

The home further helps them get registered with Transgender Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu, and get access to government benefits.

(Written by Vrinda Garg)

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at social@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.