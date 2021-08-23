IIT Madras develops India’s first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle

On Monday, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras developed India’s first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle that can be used on roads and also on uneven terrains.

With the motor-powered attachment called ‘NeoBolt’, the wheelchair, called ‘NeoFLy’ can get a maximum speed of 25 kmph and can travel up to 25 km per charge.

This empowers wheelchair users with a convenient, safe, and low-cost mode of outdoor mobility when compared to cars, auto-rickshaws, or modified scooters. NeoBolt is powered by a Lithium-ion battery that will give 25 km for every charge.

NeoBolt was developed by a team led by Prof Sujatha Srinivasan, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and has been commercialised through a startup called ‘NeoMotion'. The startup has been co-founded by Sujatha Srinivasan and Swostik Sourav Dash, an IIT Madras alumnus who is the CEO of NeoMotion.

“Our centre’s vision is to transform the disability landscape in India by creating functional and affordable assistive devices. NeoMotion, the startup from R2D2 incubated at IIT Madras, is here to transform the landscape through game-changing and world-class wheelchair products designed and made in India – for India and the world,” said Sujatha.

NeoMotion has devised a personalised wheelchair which was commercially launched as ‘NeoFly’. This one provides over 18 customisations to ensure a perfect fit for the user’s requirements.

Team NeoMotion

The NeoBolt is a motor-powered clip-on which converts NeoFly into a safe, roadworthy vehicle. It is designed to enable wheelchair users to go out into the world and explore life. It eliminates the need to transfer into other vehicles and can be independently attached by the user within seconds.

“Our immediate focus is to ramp up production and make NeoFly and NeoBolt available to users across India. NeoFly personalised wheelchair is available at Rs 39,900 and NeoBolt motorised add-on is available at Rs 55,000. We offer convenient EMI options. Users can pre-book their orders with us for just Rs. 1,000 by registering on our website,” shared Swostik.

“NeoFly and NeoBolt are presently being used by over 600 users across 28 states in India. The feedback has been positive. The demo units are available in 15 dealer outlets and four rehabilitation centres in major cities, pan India,” he added.

NeoFly covers three to five times more distance for every push owing to the right posture, a rigid frame and an ergonomic push rim. A 30 percent smaller footprint for the same seating area enhances the accessibility of narrow spaces.

The design conforms to the user’s body, making the user more visible than the wheelchair. NeoCushion, a cushion with every NeoFly, is specially designed to enhance skin care, stability and ease of transfer.