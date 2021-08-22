The MAHA Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Maharashtra is offering internship opportunities under its Climate Fellowship Programme 2021-22.

Under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism and Environment for Maharastra Government, the department has opened up a total of 20 positions for an internship of six months. It is now inviting applications from graduates, post-graduates, and research scholars enrolled in any recognised university or institution across India or abroad.

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism and Environment for Maharastra Government [Image Credit: Twitter]

ALSO READ Odisha CM launches smart health cards for 3.5 Cr people for cashless treatment

During the internship, applicants will get exposure to the functioning of the MAHA Environment and Climate Change Department, understand its various units, assist in international coalitions on climate change, and more. This is aimed at providing participants with an opportunity to learn and lead.

“With the changing landscape of our globe and with the youth taking more onus to the climate change topic, the young and informed are ready to take action for our Mother Nature. I am extremely delighted that our government is able to provide such internship opportunities to the youth. As interns, these young students will be a part of Maharashtra’s climate action agenda, where they will spend time understanding what we do and have the chance of working with us, as we create a strong roadmap for the state,” Aaditya Thackeray, Environment Minister, Government of Maharashtra, said in a statement.

The programme has been designed to focus on waste management, biodiversity, renewable energy, water conservation, and creating social awareness on climate change in over 3,500 urban and rural local bodies in Maharashtra.

For more details about the internship programme, interested candidates can visit the official website. The last date of application for the programme is August 31, 2021.