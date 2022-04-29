How Porgai, Pearl Academy came together to support rural Lambadi women artisans

Porgai Artisans Association is an NGO society of Lambadi women artisans who hand process unique traditional embroidery designs.

Based in Sittilingi Valley in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu, Porgai — which translates to “pride” in the Lambadi dialect — has been present for over two decades in the valley, providing livelihood to 60 women artisans.

A sample of silhouette done by the Pearl Academy students

Besides creating traditional silhouettes, the NGO wanted to foray into fashionable products and tied up with the students of ﻿Pearl Academy﻿, Bengaluru, to enhance its product designs.

Recently, Pearl Academy’s students started an initiative — ‘Project Silhouette Intervention’ — along with the NGO to support the families of farmers, weavers, dyers, tailors, and artisans of the region.

Project Silhouette Intervention

Project Silhouette Intervention encourages students to apply the skills and concepts learnt in the class to solve the real-world prevalent in the current day societies.

The students generated revenue worth Rs 1,60,000 through their apparel lineup designed exclusively for women by selling them at “A Hundred Hands – The handmade collective” exhibition at BIC, Bengaluru.

“It was challenging for the students as they were asked to come up with their own motifs by moving away from the traditional art craft but also keeping up with the Lambadi community techniques, and then giving importance to fashion,” says Fibin V Raj, Department Lead - Fashion and Textile Design, Pearl Academy Bengaluru.

He adds the Lambadi women were excited about the whole idea of fine-tuning their motifs, coming up with interesting stories for their patterns.

Working on the designs

According to Fibin, the project took eight weeks for silhouette development. About 15 students were divided into groups, who made a study on the market conditions, the products they are creating, and the fabrics they are using.

At every stage, the students interacted and had a masterclass with the Porgai team and the design industry, where there were given insights into the forte and where it is leading, what it means to have such collaborations with Lambadi women, and how it has gone global, among others.

“Initially, we were not sure if all the designs will be selected or will they be mass-produced. However, after the first briefing and concept presentation, the Porgai team were quite happy with the designs developed by the students,” says Fibin.

He adds that the silhouettes were made based on the customers’ requirements and used only natural fabric, organic cotton — dyed and sourced from Khadigram — and traditional textiles to make the fits.

In fact, they worked in tandem with the Lambadi women to understand the motifs, traditions, and patterns that they have used for years in their product line and product mix.

For a good cause

With a theme of wholesome living, good health, and wellness, Project Silhouette Intervention was solely developed, processed, promoted, and sold by the students of Peral Academy to support Porgai’s cause.

In an in-house competition, the PG final year students were divided into two groups, where they developed a range of kurtas, tunics, dresses, jackets, skirts, pants, and a few unisex clothing.

They sold nearly 80 pieces from a total of 120 pieces, where Lalitha Regi, Co-founder, Porgai, selected 18 designs and took them forward into production.