From healthy food habits to growing the usage of biofuel: top SocialStories this week

By Team SS
October 29, 2022, Updated on : Sun Oct 30 2022 08:44:15 GMT+0000
From healthy food habits to growing the usage of biofuel: top SocialStories this week
Top picks from SocialStory at the intersection of sustainability, education, and philanthropy.
This week, SocialStory spoke to husband-wife duo Raadhika and Amit Gupta to understand their journey with ﻿Foodshaala Foundation﻿ and how they are trying to empower the children.


This week also saw us diving deep into the topic of using biofuel as an alternative fuel as a measure of creating a sustainable economy.

Foodshaala is bringing the concept of healthy eating to low income households

Even in 2022, a large population in India is devoid of healthy and nutritious food. Is ‘healthy eating’ a concept that applies only to the fortunate class? Raadhika Gupta, a lawyer and a Harvard Law School graduate, went in search of an answer in 2018.

Foodshaala Foundation

With her husband, Amit Gupta, a former ‘Teach For India' fellow, she decided to launch the Foodshaala Foundation﻿. Fast forward to 2022, the foundation has provided access to a large number of people from low-income communities through community kitchens.


The Foodshaala team has also focussed heavily on spreading awareness among children about health and nutrition. Thanks to their efforts, sprouts and the fruits have made it to the plate of many children from the marginalised sections of our society.

How can India grow its biofuel usage as an alternative fuel?

Being one of the fastest-growing economies, India is also the third-largest consumer of primary energy in the world, behind the US and China. India’s fuel energy security is at risk until the nation makes use of biofuel as an alternative fuel.

Biofuel

The government of India is targeting to reduce the country’s carbon footprint by 30-35%, by the year 2030. In order to achieve this herculean target, it is important to implement a strategy that includes adopting biofuels and renewables and increasing domestic production.


The government policy seems to be in the right direction and is set to improve the usage of biofuel from the existing levels. Earlier this year, the Government of India released a policy mandating the use of biomass pellets for around 7% of the requirement in thermal power plants.

I can’t wait for the day when my daughter defeats her congenital heart disease and leads a normal life

This week, we share the story of Dhanashree Choughule, a fish seller whose three-year-old daughter Avni is battling congenital heart disease (CHD).

congenital heart disease

I am Dhanashree Choughule. We hail from Diveagar, Raigad in Maharashtra and are a family of five. My husband works as a daily wage labourer and I sell fish in the markets for a living. Our income is uncertain and we live in a make-shift hut.


My three-year daughter Anvi Naresh Chougule was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease (CHD) condition when she was only three months old. We found that she wasn’t gaining weight and was constantly uneasy with cold, coughs. Seeing this, we got her checked at a clinic in Mangaon. There, we were told that she has a hole in her heart. She was identified through Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram (RBSK) – a mission founded by the central government which looks at child screening and provides early intervention services.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

