A rise in dog attacks: What can pet parents do to stop the menace?

Dogs are, without a doubt, humans’ best friends. One of the most loyal and social animals, they crave attention and shower love wherever they go. But sometimes, our furry friends get too excited around strangers and even other dogs. They bark, jump, whine, and even start running.





While dog parents look at it as a sign of love, others might not. For that matter, even other dogs may see this as irrational behaviour and decide to attack.

Rising dog attacks

Around six in ten Indians say that stray and/or pet dog attacks are becoming more common in their area. This rise in dog attacks by both strays and pets has brought some serious regulatory changes.





Ferocious dog breeds like Pitbull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino have been banned by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation. According to the new rule, residents of that area cannot have them as pets. Those living in high-rise buildings are directed to only take their dogs through service lifts and use a muzzle when out. Following this, even Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) passed directives to ban over 11 foreign dog breeds in the region.





If you are a dog parent, you know how dogs love to be free and go on walks. So, rather than putting them under constraints, it’s time to train them and train them well. Training your furry companion is the best way to protect them and ensure the safety of others too.

Training the right way

It may seem that training your dog not to attack other dogs or people would be simple, but doing so can actually be tricky. Most of the time, aggressive behaviour stems from deeper problems that can be hard to deal with. It is quicker to correct rowdy behaviour in young pups than in older dogs, but it is necessary to train them right if you want your furry companion to stay safe.

So, the first step is to ensure you have a comfortable dog collar, leash, harness, a quiet dog-friendly walking trail, and, last but not least, some yummy treats. Put your dog on a leash in a sit-stay position a few feet off the trail. As soon as you notice another dog pass by, praise your furry companion and give it a treat as a reward for not lunging or barking. Continue to treat them as long as they remain calm. Maintain an appropriate distance between you and the other dog so they do not react. This way, your furball will learn to stay still and calm when another dog or a person is near.

Trick to no-fuzz behaviour

Often, stray dogs are aggressive. They tend to growl when they face a threat, whether from a human or another dog. So, it is important to train your pet dog to stay calm. A frightened or rowdy combat between the two can cause injury, pain, unwanted attack on people, and hefty vet bills.





When training, if your dog reacts aggressively to another dog, try to stay calm and block them with your body. After this, turn and walk away from the other stray or pet dog. This will keep your furry friend calm and help them understand that they must walk away too. Also, try to stay relaxed if you see your dog jump or growl since your stress will only worsen the situation. Usually, dogs observe humans closely. So, your calmness will definitely have a positive effect on your pet.





Now, training is only successful if the dog obeys in critical situations so you can use the leash to take control if a situation goes out of hand. Also, try to teach them to not come in physical contact with people or other dogs, even when you're not around.





All being said, a bit of care, affection, and conscious steps can go a long way in making your fur companion more friendly and careful in the company of others.