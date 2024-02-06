Menu
News

Govt says 23.38 lakh farmers enrolled under PMKMY so far

Launched in September 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana is meant for old age protection and social security of Small and Marginal Farmers.

Press Trust of India377 Stories
Govt says 23.38 lakh farmers enrolled under PMKMY so far

Tuesday February 06, 2024,

1 min Read

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday said in Parliament that 23.38 lakh farmers have been enrolled under the farmers' pension scheme PMKMY so far.

Launched in September 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PMKMY) is meant for old age protection and social security of Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs).

It's a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for the entry age group of 18 to 40 years with a provision of Rs 3,000 monthly pension on attaining the age of 60 years.

"As on date, a total of 23,38,720 farmers have been enrolled across the country...," Munda said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

In Karnataka, a total of 41,683 farmers have been enrolled under the PMKMY since the inception of the

scheme, he added.

As per the operational guidelines of the scheme, the central government matches the contribution made by the beneficiary farmer.

As on January 31, this year, an amount of Rs 10,78,51,700 has been collected from farmers of Karnataka under PMKMY and the same contribution has been made by the central government, Munda added.

Edited by Suman Singh

