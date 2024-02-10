Impact Orbit, the social enterprise vertical from NSRCEL, IIM-Bangalore has successfully impacted over 100 ventures as part of its social entrepreneurship program.

According to a press release, the vertical, that incubates both for-profit and non-profit ventures on a substantial scale, has from 2017 to 2023, incubated over 100 ventures, generating employment for over 12,000 individuals, impacting the lives of more than 1.3 million people, and deploying grants totaling Rs 11+ crore in funding. These ventures further raised follow-on funding exceeding Rs 33 crore.

To celebrate this achievement, NSRCEL hosted an event that was graced by eminent dignitaries including Kumar Anurag Pratap, Vice-President and Corporate Social Responsibility Leader, Capgemini India; Abhishek Rozatkar, Assistant General Manager, SEBI; Randhir Mishra, Founder, Unnati Foundation; Vrunda Bansode, Partner, Sattva Consulting; Ajinkya Dhariya, Founder, Padcare labs and Rahul Hotchandani, Head Business Consultant & Startup Manager, Shark Tank India among others.

Siddhesh Sakore, founder of Agro Rangers; Kalyani Chavali, founder of Sahrudaya Foods; Satendra Lilhare, founder of Bastar se Bazaar Tak; Kunjpreet Arora, founder of Angirus Ind; and others ventures from across Impact Orbit’s past cohorts were present from across India.

Impact Orbit supports social enterprises in three key areas: Technology for Impact, Circular Economy, and Rural Innovations. NSRCEL also fosters collaborations and strategic partnerships with other ecosystem stakeholders to enhance the program's impact and reach.

The press release added that between 2023 and 2025, NSRCEL aims to incubate approximately 200 more ventures, demonstrating ambitious growth.

“This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and driving positive change in society. Each of these startups embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship, harnessing innovation to address pressing social challenges. As we reflect on this achievement, we are inspired by the transformative impact these startups are poised to make,” said Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL, while speaking on the occasion.