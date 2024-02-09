Parikrma Innovations Conclave recognises schools' creative solutions to climate change

Three schools won awards for best innovative ideas to mitigate climate change at the third edition of the Parikrma Innovations Conclave held in Bengaluru on February 8, 2024.

In the competition, Inventure Academy School received the first position, with Parikrma Centre for Learning, Nandini Layout coming second. Third place was jointly awarded to the Government Urdu Secondary Higher School and Parikrma Centre of Learning, NIOS.

Among the winning ideas was the app "We the Locals," a community-driven platform promoting local initiatives. Other winning projects included "Eco Lavishers," which works towards paper composting, "Water Box for Reforestation" from Government Urdu Higher Primary School, Gandhinagar, and the "Eco-friendly Coolant" from Parikrma Centre for Learning, NIOS.

NGO Parikrama Humanity Foundation and NetApp, an intelligent data infrastructure company, jointly organised the Parikrama Innovations Conclave. The theme of the conclave was—"Creative - Innovative Ideas to Impact Climate Change.”

“The Parikrma Innovations Conclave is a testament to its transformative impact on young minds. This event’s remarkable success is a result of collective dedication and collaboration. We deeply appreciate NetApp’s support. The convergence of diverse ideas and perspectives and the shared commitment to innovation and transformative education has created a platform that empowers tomorrow’s leaders," said Shukla Bose, Founder and CEO, of Parikrma Humanity Foundation.

This year, over 25 schools participated in the competition. In November 2023, these schools participated in a preliminary event at Parikrma Oxygen, an emerging outdoor educational facility. The conclave aimed to serve as a platform for schools to highlight their efforts in supporting innovation across various disciplines such as science, technology, liberal arts, and social entrepreneurship.

Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India, stated, “We’re truly honoured to stand alongside Parikrma Foundation in their effort to empower the nation’s youth and encourage them to problem-solve with data. We believe such events play a pivotal role in the holistic development of our youth and provide them with the tools and inspiration needed to envision a brighter, more sustainable future.”