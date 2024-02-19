Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Inclusion

Tamil Nadu govt to fund higher education of transgender persons, promote inclusive employment

The Tamil Nadu government will cover the tuition and hostel expenses of transgender individuals who wish to pursue higher education and will provide a payroll subsidy to all new industrial units providing direct employment to the community.

Simran Sharma173 Stories
Tamil Nadu govt to fund higher education of transgender persons, promote inclusive employment

Monday February 19, 2024,

2 min Read

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarassu has announced that the state government will cover the tuition and hostel expenses of transgender individuals who wish to pursue higher education.

While presenting the state's fiscal year 2024-2025 Budget, he mentioned that the government will allocate an additional Rs 2 crore to the Transgender Welfare Board for this initiative.

The minister mentioned that higher education plays a pivotal role in enhancing the socio-economic status and success of the transgender community. 

“However, only a limited number of transgender individuals are pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu at present. In light of this, the government will cover all educational expenses including tuition and hostel fees for transgender individuals who want to pursue higher education,” the minister said.

In 2008, Tamil Nadu became the first state in the country to form a transgender welfare board to empower the community through various services such as identity cards, ration cards, house pattas, residential homes, free sewing machines, higher education assistance, self-help groups, and more.

Also Read
Nitasha Biswas’ journey of turning wounds into empowerment as India’s first trans queen

The finance minister also claimed in the Budget speech that Tamil Nadu has successfully implemented several innovative schemes for the welfare of transgenders.

The government also launched a special scheme to encourage more women, differently-abled and transgender individuals to work in the state. The programme will provide a payroll subsidy to all new industrial units providing direct employment to over 500 such individuals from Tamil Nadu, for the next two years. 

In the Budget estimates for FY25, Rs 3,050 crore was allocated for the “Vidiyal Payana Thittam” scheme, which provides free bus travel in town buses to women. In 2021, the scheme was extended to transgender persons as well as people with severe disability and their attendants.

As per the finance minister, this year’s Budget focused on seven pillars: social justice, the welfare of the marginalised, transforming young Tamils as global achievers, a knowledge-based economy, equality focused on the welfare of women, sustainable green future, and Tamil language and culture. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Community

From food to hygiene kits, this NGO is helping the underprivileged during COVID-19

3

Social Media

These 5 Indian YouTubers are making us socially aware through their channels

4

Change Agent

 Here’s a closer look at the 10 civil servants who make India proud

5

Think Change India

Meet the two researchers who have developed bricks that are made from sugarcane waste and absorb CO2