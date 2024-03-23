Project DesignAbility is an initiative to create clothes specifically for people with disabilities (PwDs). It promotes outfits that are accessible, adaptive, and can be worn easily.

An initiative of SciArtsRUs—a California-based non-profit creating inclusivity and accessibility in arts and fashion—the project was launched on International Women’s Day 2023 at Vidya Sagar, a Chennai-based non-profit working for Persons with Disabilities.

LA-based biochemist and molecular biologist Ranjini Kaushik, who founded SciArtsRUs, initiated Project DesignAbility after watching her mother with arthritis struggle and run out of breath while attempting to wear a saree. It made her wonder how cumbersome this experience must be for people with disabilities.

Read to know more about her mission.

A woman entrepreneur’s virtual platform for social change

When Neenu Rathin started volunteering with NGOs, she wanted to get in touch with different people who worked in the social impact segment. However, she could not find a platform that could connect her with these people.

This realisation sowed a seed of an idea in Rathin’s mind, which eventually led her to start Social Town in 2020. The Kochi-based NGO is a multi-stakeholder virtual platform that enables and empowers changemakers with connections, opportunities, and information for fostering social development.

From rural roots to education crusader

Kuldeep Ambedkar, a 27-year-old dynamo, has inspired a colourful narrative of resilience and empowerment through his journey from the heart of rural India to the corridors of education in Pune.

Born into a family of farmers in the drought-prone Marathwada region of Maharashtra, Kuldeep’s own struggles to complete his higher education resonated deeply with the challenges faced by many students from his region, says a report by The New Indian Express .

He embarked on a mission to extend a helping hand to students facing similar hardships. Through his NGO, he not only pays the fees of deserving students but also ensures they have access to necessities like food.

Reclaiming life after loss

Six years ago, 54-year-old Sanjeev Goyal, who retired from the Indian Air Force, lost both his legs in a road accident. He underwent 25 surgeries over two months and his legs were amputated.

However, this episode has not taken away Goyal’s zest for life. Besides managing his daily work on his own and setting an example for everyone, Goyal also contributes to the society by donating blood and setting up blood donation camps, according to a report by NDTV.

He even completed five kilometre marathons in Dehradun and Chandigarh on his wheelchair.