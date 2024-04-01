Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship has received special recognition with the granting of four Geographical Indication (GI) tags for its Garo Textiles, Larnai Pottery, Meghalaya Chubitchi, and Lakadang Turmeric.

According to a press statement, these four GI-tagged products, while representing the rich culture of the state, also offers livelihoods to 30,000 individuals directly involved in their production and trade.

The release added that these GI tags reflect the importance of preserving traditional knowledge, fostering sustainable livelihoods, and promoting economic growth in the region.

On March 30, the Registrar of Geographical Indications, Chennai, declared and awarded the coveted Geographical Indication tag No. 741 for Lakadong Turmeric vide Journal No 185 Part 1 of the Government of India.

The 3 (three) Other GIs for Garo Dakmanda (Meghalaya Garo Textile), Larnai pottery, and the Garo Chubitchi have also been awarded GI vide journal No 185 Part 3.

Lakadong turmeric, famous for having one of the highest curcumin content among all turmeric in the world, got a boost with the Lakadong Mission launched on April 24, 2018. This initiative proved to be a game-changer, impacting 12,000 farmers, with 20 farmer groups engaged in the procurement and distribution of high-quality seeds.

Larnai pottery is rooted in age-old craft, and is famous for black pottery where black clay is mixed with serpentine stone. These are made with traditional techniques passed through generations.

Dakmanda is a traditional attire native to the Garo tribe. Worn around as a wraparound skirt, this ankle-length garment is traditionally woven from long-staple cotton known as ‘khidig’ and reflects the rich cultural heritage of the Garo community. The intricate designs and vibrant colours represent the unique identity and traditions of the Garo people.

Chubitchi is generally a weak home-brewed beer of a milky colour made from rice or other grains, and is considered an important part of Garo culture and partaken during religious rituals, meetings, social gatherings, birth, weddings, during the Wangala (harvest festival), and other occasions.