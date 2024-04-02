Wysa, an AI-driven mental health support provider, has launched its conversational AI therapy app for mental health in Hindi.

The aim of this is to enhance the accessibility of quality mental health services in underserved communities, particularly in Tier II and III cities across India.

“The introduction of the Hindi version is a huge leap towards making quality mental health care affordable and accessible for every individual in India's underserved regions. By leveraging our AI and collaborating with leading partners, we are transforming the landscape of mental health support, one AI conversation at a time," Jo Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Wysa, said in a press release.

This move stems from the critical need for accessible mental health support.

According to the company, the key challenges faced by its users included anxiety, stress, relationships, and depression. About 90% of users returned for multiple sessions with Wysa, with 30.5% seeking ongoing support. Additionally, 75% of users found the app incredibly simple and user-friendly, the press release mentioned.

To address these needs, the organisation launched the AI therapy app in Hindi. Smart Staff, Azad Foundation, and Royal Rajasthan Foundation are the first to adopt. While Smart Staff primarily focuses on blue-collar migrant workers in India, Azad Foundation, and Royal Rajasthan Foundation work to empower women from low-resource communities.

“Migrant workers face immense challenges, navigating new environments, building new communities, all while often being separated from their families. We're thrilled to partner with Wysa to provide them with 24x7 access to clinically effective mental health support directly on their phones. This partnership has the potential to be a significant step forward in improving the quality of life for our workers,” said Arpit Dave, Co-founder and CEO of Smart Staff.

In the same vein, Dalip Pande, Mentor, Royal Rajasthan Foundation mentioned that Wysa's platform offers a “unique blend of anonymity, security, and accessibility” which makes it an ideal solution for women from underserved communities.

Additionally Shrinivas Rao, National Programmes Lead, Azad Foundation believes this collaboration to be a crucial step in raising awareness about mental wellbeing within communities.

“Especially for women from low-resource settings, we're keen to offer an anonymous, stigma-free, and private space through Wysa,” he added.

This development was co-funded by ACT Grants, British International Investment, and USAID.

Wysa supports users with the help of an “emotionally intelligent” conversational agent. This bot uses evidence-based cognitive-behavioural techniques (CBT), meditation, breathing, and mindfulness exercises, as well as micro-actions to help users build mental resilience skills.

Wysa has helped in over 500 million conversations across 95 countries. It works with 50 enterprise partners and has 6.5 million users worldwide.