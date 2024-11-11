Since the UN established the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) in 1989, significant progress has been made in global disaster preparedness and response. Over the past 35 years, countries like India have transformed their disaster management systems, reducing the devastating human toll of extreme weather events and emergencies.

The enactment of the Disaster Management Act in 2006 and the creation of the National Disaster Management Authority, along with state and national response forces, have played a pivotal role in India’s evolving preparedness. As a result, while the frequency of hazardous events has risen, the loss of human life has significantly declined—falling from 5,798 deaths in 2000 to 1,758 in 2020.

However, the most vulnerable populations, especially children, remain at high risk. According to UNICEF, 24.1 million children in India are impacted by floods, cyclones, and heatwaves each year, highlighting the ongoing need for targeted protections and services.

While India has made progress in several child-related indicators (e.g., the reduction in under-five mortality from 34 to 28 per 1,000 live births 15 ), many children under age five who live in remote locations are especially vulnerable to emergencies, particularly losing out on school days and on health care and other services.

There is urgent need for action at every level—international, national, sub-national, and local. While awareness of hazards and vulnerabilities has grown significantly, it remains clear that continuous, focused efforts are essential to building true resilience, particularly through education.

Since education falls under the jurisdiction of the states, seamless coordination between state Departments of Education, the Ministry of Education, national and state-level disaster management authorities, and other relevant institutions is key.

This collaborative effort could drive the launch of a comprehensive school safety programme, one that deeply integrates disaster risk reduction (DRR) into the educational framework.

A vital part of this strategy could include the establishment of a national school design testing facility, equipped to incorporate earthquake and flood-resistant features into all future school constructions. By embedding these standards into infrastructure, schools would become beacons of safety, especially in disaster-prone areas.

The integration of disaster preparedness into the New Education Policy (NEP) could further unify these efforts, ensuring that safety protocols and resilience-building become integral parts of a student’s education.

Alongside theoretical lessons, hands-on experiences such as emergency drills and disaster simulations can build resilience to local hazards, ensuring students are equipped with knowledge and skills relevant to the specific risks faced by their communities, whether floods, earthquakes, cyclones, or other natural disasters.

To fully realise this vision, teachers and school leaders must be equipped to train students in vital life-saving skills like first aid and psychosocial support. This enables students to not only learn about safety but to act decisively when it matters most.

In a world increasingly disrupted by natural disasters and climate change, digital literacy is also essential. It ensures that children, especially in disaster-prone areas, continue their education through online platforms during crises such as floods or pandemics, minimising long-term disruptions to their learning journey.

Finally, cultivating key competencies like problem-solving, adaptability, and emotional resilience within educational programmes prepares young people to navigate the uncertainties posed by disasters.

These policy measures can make education a transformative tool that equips youth to lead their communities towards a future defined not by a disaster but by resilience, preparedness, and sustainable growth.

(Rajeev Kumar Jha, Director of Humanitarian Aid International (HAI))

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)