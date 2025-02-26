Belgian pharmacist David Vandevoort never expected his life to take root thousands of miles away in the vibrant temple city of Trichy in India. What started as a mission to serve evolved into an entrepreneurial journey that embraces everything local and natural.

Prema Nature, his brainchild, is not just an incense brand—it’s a social enterprise dedicated to empower rural women.

Vandevoort’s journey to India was driven by a desire to “serve”. After completing his pharmacy studies, he spent four months in India and three months in Nepal, where he was moved by the joy and resilience of children who had little material wealth.

“They would work all day and sleep outdoors and I would be sleeping in a room. It felt strange, but it also gave me insight into their resolve and strength,” says Vandevoort.

These experiences instilled in him a profound sense of purpose.

After returning to India in 2011, he devoted himself to community service through the Premananda Trust, where he taught environmental awareness and English to girls, aimed at building their confidence.

“I never came here to start a business,” Vandevoort says. “My only goal was to help people.”

During the pandemic, unable to return to Europe, he found himself experimenting with incense formulas, inspired by a friend who was looking to create natural incense. His background in pharmacy proved invaluable as he perfected natural blends, driven by his passion for authentic, chemical-free products.

Crafting natural fragrances

Leveraging his pharmaceutical expertise, Vandevoort began formulating incense using traditional ingredients such as ghee, camphor, and honey. “If we are to stand out, we decided we must be entirely natural,” he explains. “That authenticity sets us apart.”

His understanding of herbal medicine, despite being self-taught, added a unique depth to his creations, bridging European science with Ayurvedic wisdom.

In 2021, he officially launched Prema Nature with an initial investment of Rs 5,00,000. “This included Rs 3,00,000 rupees for a machine and 70,000 rupees to print packaging. The research and development took another 30,000 rupees,” says Vandevoort.

Choosing Trichy as his base was both practical and sentimental. By the time the pandemic hit, he was fairly fluent in Tamil and deeply connected to the local community. His decision to stay was rooted in his love for the people and his desire to contribute to the local economy. “I saw the potential to make a difference here,” Vandevoort shares. “It felt like home.”

Vandevoort’s vision for Prema Nature extended beyond fragrances. His goal was to create a social enterprise that uplifts rural women, offering them employment and financial independence. Today, the company employs around 20 women from different villages, many of whom had little formal education.

Training them, however, came with challenges. “They were not used to precise calculations or quality checks,” Vandevoort says. “But they were eager to learn and incredibly responsible.” His patient approach—“I never blame them for mistakes; I just show them how to do it better”—created a nurturing work environment. His strategy of training one woman thoroughly, who then guided others, led to organic team growth.

The women hand make the products with ingredients like basil, sage, sandalwood, vetiver and pure charcoal.

These women receive a share of the proceeds, contributing to their household incomes while gaining a sense of purpose and confidence. Vandevoort’s emphasis on teamwork and humility ensures a harmonious workplace, devoid of hierarchy.

Indumathi Balakrishnan, 34, was a MNREGA worker at the panchayat office of her village Fatima Nagar in Trichy, before she joined Prema Nature. She says she hadn’t received payments for months at her previous job, which made it challenging to support her family of two school-going children. “Here, I’m a salaried person and that comes with a financial security that is boon for families like ours,” says Balakrishnan.

Besides this team of women, Prema Nature has a core team of five including Vandevoort - a marketing manager, a business development officer, head of production, and head of administration.

Even for roles like marketing, Prema Nature has employed only women. Among them is Sowndarya S, 25, who has a Bachelors in Agriculture. While finding work elsewhere may pay her slightly better, working within her community and near her family is her advantage with Prema Nature.

“I’m also contributing in some way to the empowerment of our local women. This job feels personal because of that,” she says.

Building a sustainable business

Prema Nature’s growth has been steady but challenging. With a focus on natural incense, scented candles, and herbal cosmetics, the enterprise has carved a niche in both Indian and European markets.

In Europe, the products resonate with health-conscious consumers and the yoga community, while in India, the urban middle class is gradually embracing them, says Vandevoort.

Navigating market dynamics, however, required adaptability. “In India, the market is saturated with strong chemical fragrances, so introducing subtle, natural scents has been challenging,” he says. His approach involved selling products at lower margins domestically while compensating through export sales to Europe, where Prema Nature generates around Rs 10 lakh per month.

At its core, Prema Nature was conceived as a service project. “It was never about making money,” Vandevoort says. His vision is to build a sustainable brand that not only celebrates nature but also gives back to the community. A portion of the profits is channelled into educational and environmental projects in villages across Tamil Nadu.

Looking ahead, Vandevoort is driven by his commitment to authenticity, community upliftment, and environmental sustainability. “I want Prema Nature to inspire others to create businesses that do good,” he says.

“In an era of mass production and chemical overload, we want to root for purity, purpose, and empowerment.”