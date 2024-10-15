Women Entrepreneurs Empowering Rural Communities: A Tale of Economic Transformation

As the world marks the International Day of Rural Women, the first rays of sunlight peek over the horizon, illuminating the bustling streets of New Delhi and the serene foothills of the Himalayas. Here, two women entrepreneurs are diligently working to build their dreams, interwoven with the lives of countless rural artisans and farmers across India. As part of an inspiring collective, Renuka Mishra, Founder, RenHomz, and Preeti Bhandari, Founder, Naturally Pahadi, head women-led MSMEs that are redefining India's entrepreneurial landscape, and empowering rural communities through their innovative approaches. Their stories exemplify how when a woman enters the workforce, she doesn't just build a career; she creates a ripple effect that uplifts entire communities.

The rise of women entrepreneurs in India has been nothing short of remarkable. As of January 2024, the number of women-led MSMEs in India has reached nearly 4.7 million, marking a 68.17% surge from March 2023. This growth is more than just a statistic; it's a testament to the profound shift in societal norms and economic empowerment. Women entrepreneurs are projected to create between 150 and 170 million jobs by 2030, potentially boosting India's GDP growth to 8%.

At the heart of this revolution are entrepreneurs like Mishra and Bhandari, who are breathing new life into age-old crafts and agricultural practices while providing sustainable livelihoods to rural communities, particularly women.

Renuka Mishra: Crafting a Future for Women Artisans

Mishra's journey began in the most unexpected of places - a dentist's chair. As she tended to patients in her New Delhi clinic, she felt a calling beyond dentistry, she felt a deeper drive tied to her love for India's cultural heritage. This passion for preserving and showcasing traditional craftsmanship led her to found RenHomz in late 2020. The company is dedicated to working with artisans across India. Together, they create unique, handmade products that celebrate the country's rich artistic legacy.

"Many of these artisans lack the infrastructure and market exposure needed to scale their operations," Mishra explains. "At RenHomz, we're committed to bridging this gap, providing them with the platform they need to showcase their skills and reach a wider audience."

Mishra's commitment goes beyond mere business transactions. She delves deep into cultural histories, ensuring that each RenHomz product authentically reflects India's diverse artisanal traditions. From pickle jar sets to customised dinner sets with up to 34 pieces, each item tells a story of craftsmanship and cultural pride.

In the last five years, RenHomz has benefited over 150 women artisans. These skilled craftswomen now earn between Rs.8,000 to Rs.15,000 per month, depending on their availability and the products they create. This steady income not only improves their financial status but also validates their traditional skills in the modern marketplace.

RenHomz focuses on providing these artisans with crafting opportunities that allow them to continue their traditional work while reaching new customers. By partnering directly with artisans, Mishra helps them develop products that appeal to modern consumers, creating a sustainable source of income. "Our aim is to empower artisans to take pride in their work, while also giving them the chance to earn a living from their craft," she adds.

Preeti Bhandari: Cultivating Women's Empowerment in Agriculture

In Uttarakhand, Bhandari is spearheading a different kind of revolution with her brand, Naturally Pahadi, which was founded in September 2022. Drawing from her experience as a design consultant in the development sector and her work with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Bhandari's vision extends beyond creating a product line; she's building a movement that empowers local farmers and promotes sustainable agriculture.

"Naturally Pahadi is not just a brand; it's my commitment to thousands of farmers," Bhandari asserts. Her deep understanding of cultivation patterns, procurement challenges, and post-harvest processing issues has shaped her approach. By focusing on underutilised crops like millets and emphasising direct sourcing from local farmers, Bhandari ensures that her products not only preserve traditional farming methods but also provide these women with a stable and increased income.

Bhandari's background in working with FPOs has been instrumental in creating a partnership model that shares profits and promotes the brand collectively. By using local recipes in products like jhanghore ki kheer and barnyard millet dosa mix, she is empowering women in the post-harvest process. Additionally, this approach helps reduce waste and boosts farmers’ profits.

Naturally Pahadi has directly worked with over 150 women artisans and farmers. The financial impact is significant: women working with aromatic plants can earn up to Rs.80,000 per year, while those involved in millet and other produce cultivation earn around Rs.50,000 annually. These figures represent a substantial boost to rural household incomes, providing women with financial independence and decision-making power.

The ripple effect

The innovative approaches of entrepreneurs like Mishra and Bhandari create waves of change that extend far beyond their individual businesses. Every woman artisan whose skills are now recognized and valued, every woman farmer who can now dream of a better future for her family, bears testament to the transformative power of these women-led ventures.

By bridging the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern business practices, these women entrepreneurs are not just preserving India's rich cultural heritage; they're fostering sustainable livelihoods and breathing new life into rural communities. The economic empowerment of rural women has far-reaching effects, from improved family health and education to increased community decision-making power and reduced gender inequality.

Empowering growth through Walmart Vriddhi

The journey of these visionary entrepreneurs has not been without its challenges. Mishra grappled with product breakages and pricing issues in her early days, while Bhandari faced the daunting task of introducing unfamiliar Himalayan products to new markets. It was at this crucial juncture that both entrepreneurs discovered a valuable ally in their quest for growth and impact: the Walmart Vriddhi program.

Walmart Vriddhi is a supplier development program launched in December 2019 in collaboration with Walmart’s program partner Swasti. This free-of-cost online program aims to help small businesses grow, scale, and integrate into domestic supply chains while leveraging Flipkart's platform expertise. It provides MSMEs access to digital training, business advice, and personalised mentorship. The program to date has empowered over 60,000 MSMEs in India, including women-led enterprises, young entrepreneurs, and family-owned businesses.

For Mishra, joining the program in February 2022 marked a turning point. She learned to optimise her packaging, significantly reducing product breakages during shipping. On the other hand, Bhandari gained insights into data interpretation, allowing her to identify her most promising products and target markets more effectively.

The impact has been transformative. Mishra saw her monthly orders grow from 100 in 2021-22 to 230 by 2022-23. Bhandari's sales zoomed by an astounding 300%. But beyond these numbers, the real success lies in the growing number of artisans and farmers whose lives have been positively impacted, further amplifying the ripple effect of these women-led enterprises.

Be part of the change

As India continues to evolve, the role of women entrepreneurs in empowering rural communities becomes increasingly crucial. Programs like Walmart Vriddhi play a vital role in this ecosystem, providing the knowledge, skills, and market access needed to turn passion into thriving enterprises.

In the tapestry of India's economic growth, women-led MSMEs are weaving a story of empowerment, innovation, and cultural preservation. With each handcrafted product sold and each sustainable farming practice adopted, entrepreneurs like Mishra and Bhandari are not just building businesses - they're crafting a brighter future for rural India, one artisan, one farmer at a time.