ஏழ்மை; வறுமை; 1 ஆண்டு தடை; முழங்கால் சர்ஜரி; சின்னப்பம்பட்டி டூ ஐபிஎல் அடைந்த நடராஜன்!

T Natarajan was a no-body in Chinnapampatti & it was this guy JAYAPRAKASH, who spotted him, convinced him to give a take up cricket, stayed beside him through his tough times & has been a pillar of support



Nattu, in his jersey, has JP NATTU as a token of gratitude #IPL2020 #SRH pic.twitter.com/DwgcWvqpRC