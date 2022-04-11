Latest Binance granted In-Principle Approval to operate in Abu Dhabi By Prathiksha BU {{monthName}} {{day}}, {{year}}

The firm confirmed that it has received Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (the FSRA) to operate in Abu Dhabi. With this approval, Binance gets the third regulatory approval in the Middle Eastern region following Bahrain and Dubai.

