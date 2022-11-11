Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Crypto lender BlockFi pauses withdrawals amid FTX turmoil

By Prathiksha BU
November 11, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 11 2022 05:02:45 GMT+0000
Crypto lender BlockFi pauses withdrawals amid FTX turmoil
BlockFi, which had announced a deal with FTX US in July, said the 'lack of clarity' around FTX's current situation had led it to pause client withdrawals.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Troubled crypto lender BlockFi on Friday announced it is pausing client withdrawals due to current lack of clarity around the status of crypto exchange ﻿FTX﻿.


The firm took to Twitter and stated, "Given the lack of clarity on the status of FTX.com, FTX US and Alameda, we are not able to operate business as usual."



The firm said it will share more details soon, adding, "We request clients not to deposit to BlockFi Wallet or Interest Accounts at this time."


Since the announcement, tokens have plummeted, with Bitcoin down 2.7% and Ether down 2.9% as per CoinMarketCap data. This news comes just two days after BlockFi Founder and Chief Operating Officer Flori Marquez in a tweet said "all BlockFi products are fully operational".


Earlier this week, the entire industry witnessed the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which was once valued at $32 billion. A Bloomberg report indicates that the firm might plunge into bankruptcy.

Recent developments

Earlier in July, Sam Bankman Fried-led FTX US proposed a deal to acquire BlockFi. FTX US had also announced that it was giving BlockFi a $400M revolving credit facility to shore up its finances in the midst of market uncertainty.


In July, BlockFi CEO Zac Prince took to Twitter to announce the term sheet of the deal.

Referring to same deal, in an earlier tweet, Flori Marquez said despite having $400M credit in line with FTX US, BlockFi remained an independent entity.


Despite lending money and bailing out companies, recent revelations about FTX's liquidity crisis have put the company in trouble and FTX is now subject of state and federal investigations.


On November 10, the Bahamas Securities Commission (BSC), the country's securities regulator, froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) and suspended FTX's registration in the country.


(This story has been updated to correct a typo.)

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Stop overselling to investors, it's a treadmill, says Nithin Kamath to founders

I am sorry: Byju apologetic but undaunted at TechSparks

[Funding roundup] Automovill, Up, Spintly raise early-stage deals

Daily Capsule
Day 1 at TechSparks 2022
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zomato shares climb over 8% as firm narrows loss

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 11, 2022)

Healthtech startup Even raises $15M from Alpha Wave, Lightrock

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

BYJU'S CEO says up for bumper growth in FY22, with revenue up 3X and losses down by half

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter