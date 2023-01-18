Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

DeFi startup Davos raises $500k pre-seed round from Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon Ventures

By Rishabh Mansur
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 12:07:07 GMT+0000
DeFi startup Davos raises $500k pre-seed round from Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon Ventures
DeFi protocol Davos is looking to build an ecosystem around easier access to stable assets, liquid staking and collateralised borrowing and lending.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Polygon﻿ co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and Polygon Ventures have invested $500,000 in Davos - a new Decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocol - in its pre-seed funding round.


It will introduce a new, novel stable crypto asset as well as collateralised borrowing and staking for MATIC tokens. In exchange, users receive equal value in liquid staking token ankrMATIC, and can then repay loans and earn the stable assets, the company said in a statement.


The stable assets - which will be known as DAVOS - can be integrated into other protocols, pools and Decentralised Exchanges, it added. DAVOS is also enabled with features to achieve cross-chain operability, and also across various crypto pools. This will help the startup tap into automated farming yields and possibly generate higher compounding returns to users, Davos said.


It achieves this by introducing a novel stable asset in tandem with collateralised borrowing and staking. Users can collateralise their MATIC tokens, receiving an equal-in-value liquid staking token ankrMATIC, borrow against their staked MATIC, repay their loan and earn DAVOS Stable Assets and integrate them into other protocols, DEXs, and pools.


"The overarching goal of Davos is to allow users to get exposure to multiple DeFi protocols, platforms, and pools all the while unlocking the liquidity of their staked assets. The creation of a new Stable Asset – ‘DAVOS’ – will serve as a means to incentivise participation and adoption and enable crypto holders to become a part of a new decentralised economy of scale," said Varun Satyam, Founder and CEO, Davos.


Recently, the total value locked (TVL) across DeFi has dropped to around $41 billion from all time highs of around $180 billion in late 2021. Despite the 77% drop, Polygon Ventures and Sandeep Nailwal have been actively investing in and mentoring Web3 startups.


In the past few weeks, Polygon Ventures has written checks to the likes of Arrakis - a decentralised multichain market-making protocol - and luxury fashion tech platform SYKY.


About a month ago, Sandeep launched Beacon - a Web3 accelerator that aims to finance and mentor early stage Web3 projects.

With this new investment in Davos, Polygon Ventures and Sandeep Nailwal are taking a bet on the startup's goal to build an ecosystem around easier access to stable assets, liquid staking, and collateralised borrowing and lending.

Davos has reportedly merged with another protocol, Sikka, to double its community size and exposure to crypto liquidity.


Disclaimer: This copy has been updated to correct a typo.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says the race for AI to get as complex as chip war

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 20, 2023)

Breathe Well-being raises Rs 50 Cr in pre-series B co-led by 3One4 Capital, Accel, & General Catalyst

Hubilo lays off 35% of its workforce: Report

Daily Capsule
TechSparks comes to Mumbai!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

(Weekly funding roundup Jan 16-20) Fundraise by PhonePe provides a boost

GoMechanic’s unravelling raises questions over investors’ due diligence

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 20, 2023)

Adani is hooked on ChatGPT, says the race for AI to get as complex as chip war

Google parent plans to lay off 12,000 workers worldwide

Budget must make bold moves, encourage entrepreneurs, and boost consumption