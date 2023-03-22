Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Latest

India Blockchain Forum and YourStory partner to bolster Web3 ecosystem

YourStory and IBF will collaborate on bringing corporate and enterprise innovation leaders together to ideate and figure out best practices, identify use cases and celebrate success stories of digital transformation using Web3.

Team YS13785 Stories
India Blockchain Forum and YourStory partner to bolster Web3 ecosystem

Wednesday March 22, 2023,

2 min Read

YourStory and The Decrypting Story are excited to reveal we have partnered with India Blockchain Forum (IBF), a network of thought leaders and key influencers in the domestic blockchain industry, to build and bolster a robust Web3 ecosystem in the country.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two parties at TechSparks Mumbai, YourStory's flagship startup tech conference.

As per the MoU, YourStory and IBF will collaborate on bringing corporate and enterprise innovation leaders together to ideate and figure out best practices, identify use cases and celebrate success stories of digital transformation using Web3. Masterclasses on Web3 adoption are also in the scope of work.

Prasanna Lohar, President, India Blockchain Forum, said, "India has an opportunity to become the global powerhouse in Web3, blockchain and Metaverse. This association between India Blockchain Forum and YourStory will help meaningful engagement between startups, enterprises, investors and policymakers to collaborate, share best practices and unlock value for all stake holders."

1861 people found this interesting

Zostel co-founders enter Web3, launch physical space for NFT communities

The two organisations will also enable ecosystem connects and networking opportunities, facilitate the creation of online databases and knowledge hubs on Web3, insights on Web3 use cases, and more.

IBF is a Web3 industry association with a vision to make India a blockchain powerhouse by building an enabling environment for collaboration between Web3 stakeholders. The Decrypting Story is YourStory's Web3 vertical for the discovery of blockchain startups from India and around the world.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mamaearth puts $300M IPO on hold: Report

It is time to build silently: Tarun Davda, Partner and MD, Matrix Partners

Sports tech startup Sportzcraazy acquires Kabaddi Adda

From $100 to $25,000 - How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

Daily Capsule
Global policymaking with Startup20 India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Spyne is using AI to create visually appealing product catalogs for ecommerce sellers

Sports tech startup Sportzcraazy acquires Kabaddi Adda

Mamaearth puts $300M IPO on hold: Report

Decoding the future of work