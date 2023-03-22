India Blockchain Forum and YourStory partner to bolster Web3 ecosystem

YourStory and The Decrypting Story are excited to reveal we have partnered with India Blockchain Forum (IBF), a network of thought leaders and key influencers in the domestic blockchain industry, to build and bolster a robust Web3 ecosystem in the country.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two parties at TechSparks Mumbai, YourStory's flagship startup tech conference.

As per the MoU, YourStory and IBF will collaborate on bringing corporate and enterprise innovation leaders together to ideate and figure out best practices, identify use cases and celebrate success stories of digital transformation using Web3. Masterclasses on Web3 adoption are also in the scope of work.

Prasanna Lohar, President, India Blockchain Forum, said, "India has an opportunity to become the global powerhouse in Web3, blockchain and Metaverse. This association between India Blockchain Forum and YourStory will help meaningful engagement between startups, enterprises, investors and policymakers to collaborate, share best practices and unlock value for all stake holders."

The two organisations will also enable ecosystem connects and networking opportunities, facilitate the creation of online databases and knowledge hubs on Web3, insights on Web3 use cases, and more.

IBF is a Web3 industry association with a vision to make India a blockchain powerhouse by building an enabling environment for collaboration between Web3 stakeholders. The Decrypting Story is YourStory's Web3 vertical for the discovery of blockchain startups from India and around the world.