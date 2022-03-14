MakeMyTrip introduces limited edition NFT series to commemorate India's biodiversity

On March 14, 2022, the online travel aggregator (OTA) ﻿MakeMyTrip﻿ introduced limited-edition NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to commemorate and celebrate India’s rich biodiversity. The NFTs highlight India’s diverse landscapes, flora, and fauna. The limited-edition artworks will also feature dynamic meta-world landscapes of India's well-known and lesser-known sites.

The artwork is designed by AI Bots, an online community of digital artists and the NFT manages to feature popular picturesque landscapes while also highlighting the less frequented tourist spots.

Some of the picturesque landscapes include Pandava Cave, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Dudhsagar Falls, and the magnificent Fort Tiracol. MakeMyTrip promises to donate proceeds from NFTs to projects that promote sustainable tourism in the country.

Sunil Suresh, Group Chief Marketing Officer at MakeMyTrip said, “The limited-edition NFTs are a confluence of new-age technology with the world of travel as it captures the beauty of some of the exotic locations of India. We are offering travel enthusiasts a never-before chance to be owners of this beauty in the digital domain,” adding, “NFTs are in line with our overall marketing and communication objective of inspiring every Indian to discover and explore the majestic beauty of India.”

MakeMyTrip has introduced 25 tokens per artwork with a minimum price of Rs 14,999. The NFTs will be available on the official website and they also stick to the first-come-first-serve policy. The artworks were created on Polygon Blockchain, a leading platform for Ethereum (ETH) scaling and infrastructure development.

Furthermore, Praphul Chandra, Founder of KoineArth, said “With the launch of MakeMyTrip’s NFTs, Indians around the world can digitally own the beauty of India, make it part of their personal legacy and even gift it to their loved ones. He further added, "The NFTs are a great example of how brands-with-a-purpose are working with digital artists to create art that captures their spirit.”

Recently NFTs have become popular, and various international brands including Nike, Coca-Cola, Adidas have forayed into the world of digital collectibles.

