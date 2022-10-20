Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar taps into NFTs with Rario partnership

By Prathiksha BU
October 20, 2022, Updated on : Thu Oct 20 2022 11:52:20 GMT+0000
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar taps into NFTs with Rario partnership
Sachin Tendulkar will act as a strategic investor and brand ambassador for the startup and his NFTs will be available on the platform.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

NFT startup ﻿Rario﻿ on Thursday announced its official partnership with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. With this partnership, Sachin will be a strategic investor and brand ambassador of the NFT firm.


The partnership enables fans around the world to own Sachin's NFTs and use them across multiple utilities.

Cricket fans, Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, launched Rario in 2021 in the belief that the next phase of the fandom would be in the digital space, and NFTs and blockchain technologies could enable fans to participate in players’ journeys, own player cards, and iconic moments of teams’ journeys.

Co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said, “In 1996, I saw Sachin Tendulkar live for the first time at the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match in Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi. The greatest player in the world had scored a run-a-ball 137 - he was the hero of a billion cricket lovers. Twenty-six years later, partnering with the Master Blaster with him investing in Rario is a surreal feeling."


The startup has more than 19 brand ambassadors including Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Purjara, Aaron Finch, Virendar Sehwag, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and others.


The firm has also partnered with different cricket leagues around the world like Legends League Cricket, Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10, and Lanka Premier League.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This IIT Delhi-incubated startup is offering an air purifier you can wear

Scaler reports cumulative revenue growth of 2500% in FY20 and FY21

[Funding roundup] Intellemo, Infinity Box, Goldsetu, Carapace raise fresh capital

BeepKart raises $9M in Series A led by Vertex Ventures

Daily Capsule
Tribe Capital remains bullish on India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding roundup] Intellemo, Infinity Box, Goldsetu, Carapace raise fresh capital

This IIT Delhi-incubated startup is offering an air purifier you can wear

Delhivery's stock drops 15% amid Q2 FY23 update; expects moderate growth

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 20, 2022)

Celebrity engagement platform Tring raises $5M led by Kalaari Capital

SpaceX offers Starlink internet service for airplanes