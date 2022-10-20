Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar taps into NFTs with Rario partnership

NFT startup ﻿Rario﻿ on Thursday announced its official partnership with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. With this partnership, Sachin will be a strategic investor and brand ambassador of the NFT firm.





The partnership enables fans around the world to own Sachin's NFTs and use them across multiple utilities.

Cricket fans, Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, launched Rario in 2021 in the belief that the next phase of the fandom would be in the digital space, and NFTs and blockchain technologies could enable fans to participate in players’ journeys, own player cards, and iconic moments of teams’ journeys.

Co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said, “In 1996, I saw Sachin Tendulkar live for the first time at the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match in Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi. The greatest player in the world had scored a run-a-ball 137 - he was the hero of a billion cricket lovers. Twenty-six years later, partnering with the Master Blaster with him investing in Rario is a surreal feeling."





The startup has more than 19 brand ambassadors including Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Purjara, Aaron Finch, Virendar Sehwag, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and others.





The firm has also partnered with different cricket leagues around the world like Legends League Cricket, Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10, and Lanka Premier League.